Literary Calendar

Anna Katharine Green: Mother of the Detective Novel – Join historical mystery author Patricia Meredith as she unpacks the history behind this forgotten female author, the central figure in her newest mystery series. Register at bit.ly/3NE1lMt. This event will also be live-streamed on Spokane Public Library’s YouTube page. Monday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Virtual. Free. (509) 444-5300.

“What Small Sound” by Francesca Bell and Fellow Authors – Celebrate Francesca Bell’s latest poetry collection, “What Small Sound” with fellow authors Laura Read, Tiffany Midge, Douglas Manuel and Maya Jewell Zeller. Register at bit.ly/3nJggu7. Monday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Book Talk and Video Presentation – Bruce Bjornstad, author of “On the Trail of the Ice Age Floods” and “Ice Age Floodscapes of the Pacific Northwest,” will give a video presentation and talk about the Ice Age megafloods that shaped the Pacific Northwest landscape. Refreshments will be available for purchase, including wine and beer. Books will be available for sale and signing. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. (208) 882-8537.

KYRS Community Radio: Page Turner Show – Beth Camp, local historical and mystery writer, will be the guest on “The Page Turner Show.” Listen on KYRS Thin Air Community Radio 88.1 and 92.3 and streamed at KYRS.org. Friday, 1 p.m.

Book Launch and Poetry Reading – Local poet and SFCC professor Laura Read will read from her new poetry collection, “But She Is Also Jane.” Musicians Caridwen Irvine-Spatz and Greg Spatz will perform, as well as poets Kathryn Smith and Maya Jewell Zeller. Kathryn Smith will also present her artwork and poetry broadsides. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Book Launch Party and Author Talk – Kristin Haltinner and Dilshani Sarathchandra will read from their new book, “Inside the World of Climate Change Skeptics” and give a talk. Books will be available for sale and signing. Friday, 7 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 Third St., Moscow. (208) 669-2249.

Book Signing – Join Carroll W. McInroe for a book signing of his memoir, “Death Came with the Postman.” May 21, noon-3 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.