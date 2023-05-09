Social Calendar

SpokAnimal’s Woofs and Whiskers Extravaganza Hour – Live, online finale to the Woofs and Whiskers event for some fun and laughs. Hosted by KREM’s Laura Petty. Have an opportunity to be a hero to homeless pets. Register at bit.ly/3VyJTuC. Friday, 7-8 p.m. Access the online auction at bit.ly/41mIaK8. Free. (509) 995-6010.

Corbin Senior Center 55th Annual Auction – Dinner, live and silent auction. Great getaways for the family and exciting items to bid on, including $2,500 in airline tickets to any destination. May 21, 3:30-8 p.m. Historic Flight Foundation, 5829 E. Rutter Ave. $85. (509) 535-6000.

Discovery Foundation’s Mental Health Awareness Event – Silent auction with a plated dinner service, guest speaker, lots of wine and auction items ranging from Disneyland tickets to a weekend getaway at the Davenport Grand hotel. All proceeds will go toward funding our services for mental health assessments, individual therapy, family therapy, grief counseling, marriage/relationship therapy, group therapy, youth outreach, behavioral management, life coaching, consultation and scholarships to help cover costs of counseling. May 21, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. $80. (509) 747-3903.

HEART Fundraiser – 21 and over event with buffet style dinner and drinks available for purchase, live music by Jerry Lee Raines, silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Benefiting the humane evacuation animal rescue team. Purchase tickets at heartfundraiser.eventbrite.com/. May 22, 6-9 p.m. Craft and Gather, 4403 S Dishman Mica Road, Spokane Valley. $35.