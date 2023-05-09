Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jarid S. White and Whitney A. Cassens, both of Elk.

Dijon M. W. Vicente and Jessica M. Jeffares, both of Spokane Valley.

Cecil D. Booker and Chanitia Z. Davis, both of Spokane.

Connor R. Vermillion and Mackenzie L. Mitchell, both of Spokane.

Corey J. Blackman and Randi L. Hagen, both of Spokane.

Alexander H. McLean and Kiana D. K. Conant, both of Spokane.

Gregory W. Boals and Lisa A. Rienstra, both of Spokane.

Kyan W. Seppala and Kendra R. Matson, both of Cheney.

Hunter J. K. Richens and Courtney C. Finney, both of Spokane Valley.

Jordan R. Gould and Jennifer S. Adams, both of Spokane Valley.

Austin P. Klinke and Hailey M. Groff, both of West Richland.

Sean M. Milligan and Evelyn L. Milligan, both of Spokane.

Ramon B. Torres and Katelynn M. Clark, both of Nine Mile Falls.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

B & P Investment 2 LLC v. George White, restitution of premises.

Discovery Group Properties LLC v. James Combs, restitution of premises.

Fox Glen Apartments LLC v. Arthur Binford, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Paul J. Doyle, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Dustin A. Strayer, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Scott M. Finnie, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Stacy L. Nicol, money claimed owed.

Tina Masters v. Albert and Joyce Keen, Keen Real Properties LLC, complaint for personal injuries.

Julie Elliot v. Pacific Pie, Inc., class action complaint for unpaid and wrongfully withheld wages.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. and Robert and Linda Annis v. Sampson E. Shove, complaint.

Juliet Elliot v. CJ Star LLC, class action complaint for unpaid and wrongfully withheld wages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sather, Anita L. and Andersen, Franklyn D., Jr.

Cokley, Jason and Karyssa

Petersen, Glen and Amanda

Bakly, Jenna J. and Neverdahl, Trinity J.

White, Malachi G. and Tyresha

Armstead, Suzette A. and Shad E.

Brown, Heidi and Viall, Timothy R., II

Rich, Ashley R. and David W.

Borcilo, Sado and Stephanie

Whitaker, Cassandra M. and Bauer, Jonathon C.

Blayze, Cassia and Jaden

Ramsey, Jennifer L. and Preston K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Tayler P. Armstrong, 30; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Anthony J. Walsh, 22; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Tracy M. Chapman, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Rai A. Goulsby, 57; 25 months in a prison-based alternative program, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Jacob M. Crewdson, 29; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Michael J. Jordan, Jr., 39; 27.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

James B. Eades, 48; 70 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Whitney A. Mathews, 25; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Gage J. Remington, 20; 24 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Philip J. Wing, 28; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Donald J. Gano, 31; 12 months in prison with credit given for 117 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Steven Mejia, also known as Steven Barajas, 32; 47.5 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Joseph D. Clayton, Sr., 61; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Andrew W. Smith, 36; 11 months in jail with credit given for 208 days served, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

David Casillas Delgadillo, 19; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Travis R. Crane, 31; 30 days in jail with credit given for two days served, false statement to a public servant.

Christina M. Timmer, 34; 52 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Henry T. Bakana, Jr., 23; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Heath A. Cantrell, 44; $750 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Buck D. Campbell, 55; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Sharise N. Griffen, 37; 17 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Joshua W. Earley, 41; $1,245.50 fine, 30 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Michel E. Curtis, 41; six months of probation, reckless driving and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Mark A. DeCubellis, 41; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Tye C. Bender, 49; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jacob M. Beye, 34; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Robert M. Blocker, 43; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and failure to comply with a police officer.