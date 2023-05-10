Ford debuts redesigned 2024 Ranger pickup for North America

By Jordyn Grzelewski Detroit News

Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday debuted a redesigned version of its globally-popular midsize pickup truck, the Ranger, for model year 2024 – including the high-performance Raptor model.

The 2024 Ranger comes standard with a 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine, and a more powerful 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 will be available after launch. The truck features new driver-assist technologies, features for off-roading, and enhanced towing technology. And it debuts new offerings such as an available rear side step and rear seats that fold flat to more easily store large items in the cabin. It also comes with an embedded 4G LTE modem, enabling over-the-air software updates.

Ford sells the Ranger in more than 180 markets, and already launched the redesigned version in other parts of the world. Wednesday’s debut brings the new version to the United States, where the Ranger is assembled at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.

Orders for both the Ranger and Ranger Raptor open later this month, with availability starting in late summer. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine option for the Ranger will be available in the late fall.

Ranger will start at $34,160 and Ranger Raptor will start at $56,960, including $1,595 in destination and delivery fees.

The midsize Ranger slots into Ford’s truck lineup between the compact Maverick and the full-size, best-selling F-150, aiming for what marketing manager Gretchen Sauer described as a “sweet spot” in the market. Globally, the Ranger is a huge hit, with sales up 112% in the last decade – making it akin to what the F-150 is in the United States, where consumers favor large trucks and SUVs.

Ranger last went through a major redesign for model year 2019, when it was reintroduced in the United States after an eight-year hiatus. U.S. Ranger sales were down nearly 40% year-over-year in 2022.

Now, engineers have redesigned the Ranger from the ground up, creating a more upright profile that takes some cues from the F-150. The new Ranger is larger than its predecessor, with two additional inches added to both the wheelbase and track, providing extra bed space.

The new lineup introduces a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine (the same engine on the Bronco and F-150), available shortly after launch. Ranger’s engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The 2024 Ranger has three available trim levels: XL, XLT and Lariat.

In the cabin, Ranger features new digital instrument clusters. An 8-inch digital instrument cluster is standard, with a 12.4-inch cluster available. That’s paired with a standard 10.1-inch or available 12-inch center touchscreen. The truck has enhanced voice recognition capabilities with Ford’s Sync 4A infotainment system, and can wirelessly pair to users’ phones with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Over-the-air software updates will be available thanks to the truck’s 4G connectivity.

It does not come with BlueCruise, Ford’s hands-free highway driving system, but features 31 standard or available driver-assist capabilities such as lane centering, intersection assist, active park assist 2.0 and more.

Other features include an available wireless charger for mobile devices, a center console storage bin, door pockets for storage, and an available second, upper glovebox, according to Ford. Ford also added more second-row storage in the form of under-seat rear cargo bins.

The tailgate doubles as a workbench, with two clamp points, a built-in ruler and small indents where objects can be placed. The Integrated Box Side Step is behind the rear tires and was designed to be big enough to fit both feet.

The 2024 Ranger has a maximum available towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and maximum available payload capacity of 1,805 pounds.

The new Ranger lineup also includes Ranger Raptor, a high-performance, off-road-oriented version of the truck. Ranger Raptor’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine is paired with an advanced four-wheel drive system, a new electronically controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case, and front and rear locking differentials for better off-road traction, according to Ford. F-150 and Bronco also have Raptor models.

Ranger Raptor’s engine delivers 405 horsepower and 430-pound-feet of torque. The truck comes with 33-inch all-terrain tires.

“Ranger Raptor is the high-performance off-road truck so many customers have been begging for. It’s right-sized for tight trails and daily life, can carry lots of gear, and is a blast to drive flat out,” Carl Widmann, Ford Performance chief engineer, said in a statement. “Ranger Raptor is fast, comfortable, and packed with top-shelf, purposeful technology that’s designed to perform. This is the baddest Ranger we’ve ever made.”

Ford touted Ranger Raptor’s suspension, which includes lightweight aluminum upper and lower control arms and a long-travel rear suspensions with a Watts linkage and trailing arms.

Ranger Raptor features a Fox Live Valve Internal Bypass System that changes damping performance based on seven drive modes that include normal, tow/haul, sport, slippery, off-road, rock crawl and Baja. It also comes with trail control, a feature that helps drivers navigate tricky spots while the vehicle manages the throttle and brakes.

On the exterior, Ranger Raptor features LED projector headlights flanked by C-clamp signature lightning. F-O-R-D is spelled out on the grille, which is positioned above an all-steel bumper. Inside the truck, the front seats feature extra bolstering to keep drivers in place during high-speed cornering. Other features include a 360-degree camera, a front-view camera, zone lighting, a high-resolution 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, 12-inch center touchscreen, and a trailer backup assist feature to help back up boats and campers.