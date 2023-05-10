On the air
Wed., May 10, 2023
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
5 p.m.: Auburn at Ole Miss … ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
9:35 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati or San Diego at Minnesota MLB
4:05 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees MLB
6:40 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia ESPN
7 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix ESPN
Golf
7:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Founders Cup Golf
10 a.m.: Champions Tour: The Tradition Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: New Jersey at Carolina TNT
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas TNT
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
