Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

5 p.m.: Auburn at Ole Miss … ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

9:35 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati or San Diego at Minnesota MLB

4:05 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees MLB

6:40 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia ESPN

7 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix ESPN

Golf

7:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Founders Cup Golf

10 a.m.: Champions Tour: The Tradition Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: New Jersey at Carolina TNT

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas TNT

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

