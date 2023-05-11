History for Chron

Edgecliff Hospital, a treatment center for tuberculosis, would begin accepting Idaho patients. The previous patients were only those from Eastern Washington. The Idaho Health Board voted to close the tuberculosis and chest disease hospital at Gooding and send patients to Edgecliff.

Dr. George W. Rodkey, Edgecliff’s hospital administrator, said about a dozen Idaho patients would be admitted, bringing the number of patients close to its capacity of 110. Idaho would pay for its residents admitted to Edgecliff. The plan was mutually beneficial, costing Idaho less to send the patients across the state line than care for them and it would bring tax relief for Washington residents.

University of Washington students marched through several buildings on campus protesting the Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps building. The student-led protest began with about 75 people, quickly gaining up to 3,000.

Rally leaders ruled the majority voted by a show of hands to take over the Air Force ROTC building. Seattle police were reportedly at the scene and ready for action.