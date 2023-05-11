This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Happy Place,” Emily Henry (Berkley)
2. “The 23rd Midnight,” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
3. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
4. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (Grove)
5. “The Wedding Planner,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
6. “Simply Lies,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
7. “Hello Beautiful.” Ann Napolitano (Dial)
8. “The Secret Book of Flora Lea,” Patti Callahan Henry (Atria)
9. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
10. “It Ends with Us,” Colleen Hoover (Atria)
Nonfiction
1. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3,” Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
2. “The Glucose Goddess Method,” Jessie Inchauspe (Simon Element)
3. “The Wager,” David Grann (Doubleday)
4. “The Light We Carry,” Michelle Obama (Crown)
5. “Serenity in the Storm,” Kayleigh Mcenany (Liberatio Protocol)
6. “Tremendous,” Joey Diaz (BenBella)
7. “Look for Me There,” Luke Russert (Harper Horizon)
8. “Outlive.” Peter Attia (Harmony)
9. “Letters to Trump,” Donald J. Trump (Winning Team)
10. “The Daily Dad,” Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)
