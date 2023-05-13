On the air
May 13, 2023 Updated Sat., May 13, 2023 at 3:02 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400 FS1
Noon: SportsCar: Motul Course de Monterey NBC
Baseball, MLB
10:37 a.m.: Atlanta at Toronto or Cincinnati at Miami MLB
10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit MLB
1:10 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers or San Francisco at Arizona MLB
4:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston ABC
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Philadelphia at New Jersey NBC
Noon: New Orleans at Memphis Fox 28
Golf
4:30 a.m.: European Tour: Belgian Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
7 p.m.: Vegas at Edmonton ESPN
Hockey, World Championships
2:20 a.m.: United States vs. Hungary NHL
6:20 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Norway NHL
10:20 a.m.: Austria vs. Sweden NHL
Lacrosse, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Bryant vs. Johns Hopkins ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Michigan vs. Cornell ESPNU
2 p.m.: Duke vs. Delaware ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Princeton vs. Penn State ESPNU
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Everton USA
6 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at Monza CBS Sports
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Brighton at Arsenal USA
6:30 p.m.: MLS: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy FS1
Soccer, women’s club
4 a.m.: Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Frankfurt CBS Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
1:05 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM / 100.7-FM
3 p.m.: Oklahoma at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
