Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

May 13, 2023 Updated Sat., May 13, 2023 at 3:02 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400 FS1

Noon: SportsCar: Motul Course de Monterey NBC

Baseball, MLB

10:37 a.m.: Atlanta at Toronto or Cincinnati at Miami MLB

10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit MLB

1:10 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers or San Francisco at Arizona MLB

4:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston ABC

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: Philadelphia at New Jersey NBC

Noon: New Orleans at Memphis Fox 28

Golf

4:30 a.m.: European Tour: Belgian Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

7 p.m.: Vegas at Edmonton ESPN

Hockey, World Championships

2:20 a.m.: United States vs. Hungary NHL

6:20 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Norway NHL

10:20 a.m.: Austria vs. Sweden NHL

Lacrosse, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Bryant vs. Johns Hopkins ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Michigan vs. Cornell ESPNU

2 p.m.: Duke vs. Delaware ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Princeton vs. Penn State ESPNU

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Everton USA

6 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at Monza CBS Sports

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Brighton at Arsenal USA

6:30 p.m.: MLS: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy FS1

Soccer, women’s club

4 a.m.: Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Frankfurt CBS Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

1:05 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM / 100.7-FM

3 p.m.: Oklahoma at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

