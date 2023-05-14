On the air
Sun., May 14, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:07 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto MLB
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Boston Root
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas ESPN
Soccer, EPL
Noon: Liverpool at Leicester USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
