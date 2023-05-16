Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Twisted Wire Sculpture – Use wire to create a sculpture from your imagination or bring a line drawing to recreate it as a 3D sculpture. All supplies are provided. For ages 13-18. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St. Free. (509) 893-8340.

Taiko Drum Performance – As part of the celebrations for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month, Spokane Taiko Drums performs, ending with an audience tryout at the drums. Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Classes/Workshops

Working Families Tax Credit Application Assistance – Get help with your application for the Washington state Working Families Tax Credit and with submitting it online. Bring a digital or hard copy of your Federal Income Tax return for 2022, your Washington state ID or driver’s license and your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification number (ITIN). If you prefer to receive funds through a direct deposit, you’ll also need your bank account information. Adults. Register at bit.ly/3IPxQEA. Monday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Medical Lake Library, 321 E. Herb St., Medical Lake. Free. (509) 893-8330.

Japanese 101: Katakana – Japanese 101 is an ongoing series for beginners that teaches you the fundamentals of the three Japanese character sets (hiragana, katakana and kanji). Monday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Digital Resource: JobNow for Teens – Discover the tools and resources available for looking for your first job or deciding on your major in college, including career assessments, eParachute, live interview coaches, expert resume help and more. Register at bit.ly/3Es17Cv. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Online. Free.

Beginning Welding – Learn the basics of MIG welding and other tools for metal fabrication. For ages 16 and older. Wednesday, 6-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $150. (208) 929-4029.

ESL Cafe: a Cup of Conversation – Practice English speaking and listening skills over a warm drink. A trained tutor from the Literacy Project of North Idaho will join weekly to help support learning. Coffee and tea will be provided. Thursdays, 10-11:30 a.m. Register at bit.ly/3k6D3yo. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

The Breakdown: Videography – Discover the art of creating and producing music videos in the second installment of “The Breakdown,” a mini-series of creative-based workshops. For ages 14-25. Register at bit.ly/42SGgSS. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Build Your Child’s Reading Skills: Tips & Tricks – Learn how you can engage with your child through books and help them learn to love reading. Register at bit.ly/3SpJOYx. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Pastel Workshop with T. Kurtz – Work on two 11-by-14-inch drawings. Register at bit.ly/3HXZCh9. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $102. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Gardening For Fragrance – Michael will tell you all about the plants that are irresistible to the nose. From plumerias, viburnums, magnolias and more. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Weed Control in Your Garden – Learn how to identify noxious weeds with Master Gardener Steve Nokes. He discusses the various methods of weed control in the garden. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Fairfield Library, 305 E. Main St., Fairfield. Free. (509) 893-8320.

Perennials in the Landscape – Learn how to incorporate perennials into your landscape. Wednesday, 4-5 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Appreciation of Bonsai – Hear about bonsai: the history, range of species and styles, and horticulture. Along with images of high-quality bonsai, see a variety of in-person bonsai at various stages of development to truly appreciate this three-dimensional art form. Bring your questions for this discussion of how art and horticulture merge. Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Floral Workshop – Flower happy hour and charcuterie while crafting a beautiful take home bouquet in this floral-arranging workshop led by in-house floral designer, Arlene of VoeWE Flower. The workshop will take place in the hotel home store. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Davenport Hotel, 10 S. Post St. $85. (509) 455-8888.

Landscaping For Shade Gardens – Learn how to utilize garden and yard space. Some of the plants included will be Japanese maples, azaleas, rhododendrons, bleeding hearts and more. May 28, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.