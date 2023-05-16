Literary Calendar

May 16, 2023 Updated Wed., May 17, 2023 at 1:36 p.m.

Book Signing – Join Carroll W. McInroe for a book signing of his memoir, “Death Came with the Postman.” Sunday, noon-3 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Scribbler’s Society Writing Club – Join fellow writers for brainstorming, critiquing and inspiration. Every second and fourth Monday of the month, 2-3 p.m. All ages. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Punk Book launch – Celebrate the release of “Scream Therapy” by Jason Schreurs. Register at bit.ly/3WdFdL1. Monday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Pageturners Book Club – The Pageturners Book Club is discussing “Into the Beautiful North” by Luis Alberto Urrea. Pick up a copy of the book at the reference desk. For more information, call or email JD Smithson at (208) 769-2315, ext. 455 or communications@cdalibrary.org Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.-noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

“Buddha in the Attic” – Join the regular lunchtime book discussion of “Buddha in the Attic” by Julie Otsukad. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ntBrAp. Wednesday, noon-1 p.m. Virtual. Free. (509) 444-5300.

KYRS Community Radio: “Page Turner Show” – Master gardener Susan Mulvill will discuss her new book, “The Vegetable Garden Problem Solver.” Listen on KYRS Thin Air Community Radio 88.1 and 92.3 and streamed at KYRS.org. May 26, 1 p.m.