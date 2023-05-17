On the Air
May 17, 2023 Updated Wed., May 17, 2023 at 9:57 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets or L.A. Angels at Baltimore MLB
1 p.m.: Cleveland at Chi. White Sox MLB
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis or N.Y. Yankees at Toronto MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Denver ESPN
Golf, men’s
8 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN
4 p.m.: PGA Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Florida at Carolina TNT
Hockey, World Championships
6:20 a.m.: Sweden vs. Hungary NHL
10:20 a.m.: Slovakia vs. Switzerland NHL
Soccer, men’s, English Premier League
11:30 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United USA
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
6:45 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
