Sports

On the Air

May 17, 2023 Updated Wed., May 17, 2023 at 9:57 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets or L.A. Angels at Baltimore MLB

1 p.m.: Cleveland at Chi. White Sox MLB

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis or N.Y. Yankees at Toronto MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Denver ESPN

Golf, men’s

8 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN

4 p.m.: PGA Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Florida at Carolina TNT

Hockey, World Championships

6:20 a.m.: Sweden vs. Hungary NHL

10:20 a.m.: Slovakia vs. Switzerland NHL

Soccer, men’s, English Premier League

11:30 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United USA

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

6:45 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

