Sports >  High school sports

District softball: Natalie Singer paces University in 3A elimination game; Riverside, Deer Park to meet in 1A title game

May 18, 2023 Updated Thu., May 18, 2023 at 9:53 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school district tournament sports action.

Softball

Hanford 9, Central Valley 0: Jessa Duggan went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs, and the sixth-seeded Falcons (14-9) eliminated the top-seeded Bears (13-10) in a District 8 4A loser-out game at CV. Carah Sweet struck out nine in a complete game for Hanford, which advanced to the district third-place game Saturday.

University 7, Mead 3: Natlie Singer went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the visiting sixth-seeded Titans (17-4) eliminated the fourth-seeded Panthers (16-8) in a District 8 3A loser-out game.

Kaidyn Howard allowed no earned runs over 52/3 innings and Maliyah Mann got the last four outs with two strikeouts for U-Hi, which faces Kennewick in the district third-place game Saturday for a trip to state.

Riverside 16, Colville 4: Lynlea Toner and Kaylee Winterroth homered and the top-seeded Rams (14-2) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Crimson Hawks (11-11) in a District 7 1A semifinal.

Riverside faces Deer Park in the district title game Saturday at Mt. Spokane HS.

Deer Park 11, Freeman 3: Paige Hamilton struck out 12 in a complete game, Genasea Westman went 2 for 5 with three RBIs, and the visiting third-seeded Stags (15-4) beat the second-seeded Scotties (15-6) in a District 7 1A semifinal.

Freeman faces Colville in a loser-out Saturday at Mt. Spokane.

