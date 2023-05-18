The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

May 18, 2023 Updated Thu., May 18, 2023 at 9:57 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Tyson 250 (practice) FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Open (practice) FS1

2:45 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Open (qualifying) FS1

4 p.m.: Route 66 NHRA Nationals (qualifying) FS1

Baseball, college

10 a.m.: Oregon at Utah Pac-12

3 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

4:20 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta AppleTV+

5 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis or Colorado at Texas MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston TNT

Basketball, WNBA

8 p.m.: Phoenix at Los Angeles ESPN

Golf, men’s

8 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN

4 p.m.: PGA Championship Golf

Golf, women’s, European Tour

1 p.m.: Aramco Team Series Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Dallas at Vegas ESPN

Hockey, World Championships

6:20 a.m.: Finland vs. Hungary NHL

10:20 a.m.: Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan NHL

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

2:45 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Tyson 250 (qualifying) FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Tyson 250 Fox 28

4:20 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race 1 FS1

5:15 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race 2 FS1

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Tampa Bay FS1

4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta Fox 28

7 p.m.: Boston at San Diego or Minnesota at L.A. Angels MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Lakers ABC

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Atlanta at Dallas ABC

Noon: Las Vegas at Seattle ABC

Football, USFL

9:30 a.m.: Memphis vs. Pittsburgh USA

1 p.m.: Michigan vs. Birmingham Fox 28

Golf, men’s

6 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN

10 a.m.: PGA Championship CBS

4 p.m.: PGA Championship Golf

Golf, women’s, European Tour

1 p.m.: Aramco Team Series Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Florida at Carolina TNT

Hockey, World Championships

2:20 a.m.: Denmark vs. United States NHL

6:20 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Canada NHL

10:20 a.m.: France vs. Sweden NHL

Horse racing

1:30 p.m.: Preakness Stakes … NBC

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest NBC

6:30 p.m.: MLS: Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis City FS1

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

11:45 a.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1 p.m.: IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 (qualifying) NBC

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Open FS1

5 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at Philadelphia MLB

10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta Root

1:30 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Angels or Boston at San Diego MLB

4:10 p.m.: Cleveland at N.Y. Mets ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami TNT

Basketball, WNBA

1 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix ESPN

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: Philadelphia vs. New Orleans FS1

1 p.m.: Houston vs. New Jersey Fox 28

Golf, men’s

6 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN

10 a.m.: PGA Championship CBS

4 p.m.: PGA Championship Golf

Golf, women’s, European Tour

10 a.m.: Aramco Team Series Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

Noon: Dallas at Vegas ABC

Hockey, World Championships

6:20 a.m.: Slovakia vs. Slovenia NHL

10:20 a.m.: France vs. United States NHL

Soccer, men’s

5:30 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United vs. West Ham United USA

8 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Manchester City USA

9 a.m.: Serie A: Inter vs. Napoli CBSSN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Sports talk

8:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

