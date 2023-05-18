On the air
May 18, 2023 Updated Thu., May 18, 2023 at 9:57 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Tyson 250 (practice) FS1
1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Open (practice) FS1
2:45 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Open (qualifying) FS1
4 p.m.: Route 66 NHRA Nationals (qualifying) FS1
Baseball, college
10 a.m.: Oregon at Utah Pac-12
3 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
4:20 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta AppleTV+
5 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis or Colorado at Texas MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston TNT
Basketball, WNBA
8 p.m.: Phoenix at Los Angeles ESPN
Golf, men’s
8 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN
4 p.m.: PGA Championship Golf
Golf, women’s, European Tour
1 p.m.: Aramco Team Series Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Dallas at Vegas ESPN
Hockey, World Championships
6:20 a.m.: Finland vs. Hungary NHL
10:20 a.m.: Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan NHL
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
2:45 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Tyson 250 (qualifying) FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Tyson 250 Fox 28
4:20 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race 1 FS1
5:15 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race 2 FS1
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Tampa Bay FS1
4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta Fox 28
7 p.m.: Boston at San Diego or Minnesota at L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Lakers ABC
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Atlanta at Dallas ABC
Noon: Las Vegas at Seattle ABC
Football, USFL
9:30 a.m.: Memphis vs. Pittsburgh USA
1 p.m.: Michigan vs. Birmingham Fox 28
Golf, men’s
6 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN
10 a.m.: PGA Championship CBS
4 p.m.: PGA Championship Golf
Golf, women’s, European Tour
1 p.m.: Aramco Team Series Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Florida at Carolina TNT
Hockey, World Championships
2:20 a.m.: Denmark vs. United States NHL
6:20 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Canada NHL
10:20 a.m.: France vs. Sweden NHL
Horse racing
1:30 p.m.: Preakness Stakes … NBC
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest NBC
6:30 p.m.: MLS: Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis City FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
11:45 a.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1 p.m.: IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 (qualifying) NBC
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Open FS1
5 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race FS1
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at Philadelphia MLB
10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta Root
1:30 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Angels or Boston at San Diego MLB
4:10 p.m.: Cleveland at N.Y. Mets ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami TNT
Basketball, WNBA
1 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix ESPN
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Philadelphia vs. New Orleans FS1
1 p.m.: Houston vs. New Jersey Fox 28
Golf, men’s
6 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN
10 a.m.: PGA Championship CBS
4 p.m.: PGA Championship Golf
Golf, women’s, European Tour
10 a.m.: Aramco Team Series Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
Noon: Dallas at Vegas ABC
Hockey, World Championships
6:20 a.m.: Slovakia vs. Slovenia NHL
10:20 a.m.: France vs. United States NHL
Soccer, men’s
5:30 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United vs. West Ham United USA
8 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Manchester City USA
9 a.m.: Serie A: Inter vs. Napoli CBSSN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sports talk
8:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
