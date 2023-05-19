Crowded fields and last-minute surprises: Candidate filing week is over

Unless you’re a superior court judge, don’t expect an easy election this year in Spokane County.

With candidate filing week concluded, nearly every local race has at least two candidates, and many have three or more.

There have been a handful of surprise announcements this week, including for a number of latecomers to Spokane City Council races, and the late entry of city employee Kelly Stevens, who has not responded to repeated requests for an interview, into the mayoral race.

Squeaking in just hours before the filing deadline is a fifth mayoral candidate, Patrick McKann. McKann, who could not be immediately reached for an interview, has worked at CHAS Health in business analysis and research, and was formerly vice president of population health. In 2020, he was one of 30 applicants aiming to fill the council seat vacated after Breean Beggs won election to the City Council president seat.

The other surprise Friday was for a race that hasn’t had much development for weeks, that of Spokane City Council President. Former business owner Kim Plese, who ran as a Republican last year in a failed campaign for Spokane County Commission, and current City Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson both announced their candidacies before the end of winter.

The race was one of the few with no new developments, until retired U.S. Airforce Lt. Colonel Andy Rathbun on Friday officially filed to run for the office. He ran unsuccessfully in 2019 for a seat on the Spokane City Council representing the northwest district, narrowly losing to Councilwoman Karen Stratton.

“Spokane’s future can’t be about right versus left, it must be about right versus wrong,” he wrote in a news release.

In a brief interview, however, Rathbun made it clear he planned on taking a particular side of the political spectrum, saying he was running to take on the “gang of five that’s been ruining all of Spokane politics,” referring to the City Council’s left-leaning supermajority.

Rathbun’s campaign announcement press release ignored entirely the candidacy of Plese, turning his full attention to Wilkerson, who is a member of the supermajority and is endorsed by outgoing City Council President Breean Beggs.

He criticized Wilkerson’s role in the controversial 2022 redistricting process, referring to it as “sponsoring gerrymandering,” and accusing her of a campaign finance violation. Staff at the state Public Disclosure Commission confirmed that a complaint had been filed by prolific campaign finance activist Glen Morgan, but could not confirm the details of the complaint pending review.

Rathbun also went after Wilkerson for asking for a search warrant before turning over security camera footage from a group home she owns during an investigation into a nearby murder.

There were a number of other surprise candidates that announced earlier this week, including retired respiratory therapist Earl Moore and Darren McCrea, who opened Eastern Washington’s first medical marijuana dispensary, both running in the crowded six-way race to represent northwest Spokane.

They hope to fill a seat vacated by outgoing Councilwoman Karen Stratton, and will face environmental advocate Kitty Klitzke, Esteban Herevia, who until recently served as president and CEO of Spokane Pride, Meals on Wheels Spokane board president Christopher Savage, and Randy McGlenn II, former chair of the state Libertarian Party.

The race to represent south Spokane is less crowded, with a four-way contest between longtime Spokane activist and political organizer Paul Dillon, small-business owner and U.S. Air Force honorary commander Cyndi Donahue, and educator Katey Treloar. Purchasing manager Mike Naccarato, whose well known Italian family has deep roots in the region, joined the race this week.

“I just recently turned 40, I’ve been thinking about my life, my career, and how old my kids are, and I’m always telling my kids to try things,” Naccarato said in a Friday interview. “It’s better to try and to fail rather than not try at all.”

A number of former longtime politicians have reentered the fray, including former state representatives Rob Chase and George Orr, who are running for a seat on the Spokane Valley City Council and Spokane Valley Fire Department board, respectively. Chase will face incumbent Tim Hattenburg, while Orr is running against Diana Wilhite, a financial adviser and former mayor of Spokane Valley, and Rick Freier, a recently retired firefighter and handler of arson dog Mako.

School board races are also shaping up to be particularly competitive this year. Three people are campaigning for a seat on the Spokane Public Schools board, including incumbent Mike Wiser, Ericka Lalka and David Voltz, but other districts are significantly more packed. One board seat in the Deer Park School District has attracted five candidates, while four board seats on the Medical lake School District have garnered 17 candidates.

Everyone who has filed

Spokane County Superior Court

Position 7: Jacquelyn High-Edward

Position 8: Marla Polin

Spokane Mayor

Nadine Woodward, Lisa Brown, Kelly Stevens, Tim Archer, Patrick McKann

Spokane City Council President

Kim Plese, Betsy Wilkerson, Andy Rathbun

Spokane City Council:

District 1: Michael Cathcart, Lindsey Shaw

District 2: Cyndi Donahue, Katey Treloar, Mike Naccarato, Paul Dillon

District 3: Darren McCrea, Earl Moore, Kitty Klitzke, Esteban Herevia, Christopher Savage, Randy McGlenn

City of Spokane Valley

Position 2: Jessica Yaeger, Rachel Briscoe, Adam Smith

Position 3: Arne Woodard, Al Merkel

Position 6: Rob Chase, Tim Hattenburg

Airway Heights City Council:

Position 1: Hank Bynaker

Position 2: Kevin J. Richey

Position 3: Veronica Messing

Position 5: Larry Bowman

Position 7: Jennifer Morton

Cheney City Council

Position 2: Vincent Barthels, Rebecca Long

Position 5: Jason Nazzaro

Position 6: Jacquelyn Belock, Pete Montague

Position 7: Danielle LaBar

Deer Park City Council

Position 2: Helen (Dee) Cragun, Fred Senn

Position 4: Billy Costello

Position 5: Scott Campbell, Diane Pfaeffle

Liberty Lake Mayor

Cris Kaminskas

Liberty Lake City Council

Position 1: Linda M. Ball, Phil Folyer

Position 3: Larry Marshall, Dan Dunne, Keith Kopelson

Position 4: Travis L. Scott, Jed Spencer

Position 5: Mike Behary, Annie Kurtz

Position 6: Michael Hamblet, Mike T. Kennedy

Position 7: Teresa Tapao-Hunt, Wendy Van Orman

Medical Lake City Council

Position 2: Dwight Crofoot, Ted Olson

Position 5: Lance Speirs

Position 6: Keli Shaffer

Position 7: Chad Pritchard

Millwood City Council

Position 3: Kelly Stravens

Position 4: Andy Van Hees

Position 5: Shaun Culler

Spokane School Board

Position 5: Mike Wiser, Ericka Lalka, David Voltz

Mead School Board

District 2: Denny Denholm, Alan Nolan

District 3: Jaime Stacy, Jennifer Kilman

District 4: David Knaggs, Michael Cannon

Central Valley School Board:

District 1: Cindy McMullen, Jeff Brooks

District 3: Debra Long, Stephanie Jerdon

District 4: Keith Clark, Anniece Barker

Nine Mile Falls School Board

Position 1: Stephany Harper, Kenny Wuesthoff

Position 2: Eric Olsen

Position 3: Kirsten Foose, Winnie Schlittenhart

Medical Lake School Board

District 1: Lennelle Spillman, Gerri Johnson, Bryan Musser

District 2: Dolores Peterson, Wayne E Terry, Michael Gerry, Alexis Alexander, Anita Hotchkiss, Sueann Casey

District 3: Dennis D Schilling, Laura Elliot Parsons, John T. Stanley, John Potter

District 4: Mark Hudson, Ron Cooper, Steve Stimson, Nick Hawkins

Freeman School Board

District 1: Bill Morphy

District 2: Nathan Talbott

District 3: Danielle Santman

District 4: David Teague

District 5: Annie Keebler

Cheney School Board

District 2: Elizabeth Winer

District 3: Henry C. Browne Jr.

District 4: Bill Hanson, John Boerger, Rick Flynn

District 5: Mitch Swenson, Ivan Khala, Bill Lathrop

East Valley School Board

District 1: Theresa Noack

District 2: Laura Gates

Liberty School Board

District 1: Stephanie Stout

District 5: Mark Bullock

West Valley School Board

District 3: Tricia Phillips, Amy Anselmo, S. John Dubois

District 4: Adam Mortensen

Deer Park School Board

District 1: Gina Langbehn, Craig Phillips

District 4: Gerry Ashby, Carri Breckner,

District at large 5: Meegan Ware, Eric Keller, Shauneen Flugel, Richard Price, Samantha Jordan

Riverside School Board

District 2: Matt Himlie

District 3: Joslyn James

District 4: Bob Carroll

District 5: Peter Finn, Tommy Mowles

Spokane Valley Fire

Position 5: George Orr, Rick Freier, Diana Wilhite