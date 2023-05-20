On the air
May 20, 2023 Updated Sat., May 20, 2023 at 3:45 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1 p.m.: IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 (qualifying) NBC
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Open FS1
5 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race FS1
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at Philadelphia MLB
10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta Root
1:30 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Angels or Boston at San Diego MLB
4:10 p.m.: Cleveland at N.Y. Mets ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami TNT
Basketball, WNBA
1 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix ESPN
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Philadelphia vs. New Orleans FS1
1 p.m.: Houston vs. New Jersey Fox 28
Golf, men’s
6 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN
10 a.m.: PGA Championship CBS
4 p.m.: PGA Championship Golf
Golf, women’s, European Tour
10 a.m.: Aramco Team Series Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
Noon: Dallas at Vegas ABC
Hockey, World Championships
6:20 a.m.: Slovakia vs. Slovenia NHL
10:20 a.m.: France vs. United States NHL
Soccer, men’s
5:30 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United vs. West Ham United USA
8 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Manchester City USA
9 a.m.: Serie A: Inter vs. Napoli CBSSN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sports talk
8:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
