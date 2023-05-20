The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

May 20, 2023 Updated Sat., May 20, 2023 at 3:45 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1 p.m.: IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 (qualifying) NBC

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Open FS1

5 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at Philadelphia MLB

10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta Root

1:30 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Angels or Boston at San Diego MLB

4:10 p.m.: Cleveland at N.Y. Mets ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami TNT

Basketball, WNBA

1 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix ESPN

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: Philadelphia vs. New Orleans FS1

1 p.m.: Houston vs. New Jersey Fox 28

Golf, men’s

6 a.m.: PGA Championship ESPN

10 a.m.: PGA Championship CBS

4 p.m.: PGA Championship Golf

Golf, women’s, European Tour

10 a.m.: Aramco Team Series Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

Noon: Dallas at Vegas ABC

Hockey, World Championships

6:20 a.m.: Slovakia vs. Slovenia NHL

10:20 a.m.: France vs. United States NHL

Soccer, men’s

5:30 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United vs. West Ham United USA

8 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Manchester City USA

9 a.m.: Serie A: Inter vs. Napoli CBSSN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Atlanta 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Sports talk

8:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

