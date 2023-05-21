On the air
Sun., May 21, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:40 p.m.: San Francisco at Minnesota FS1
6:38 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Angels MLB
6:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Golf, college
2 p.m.: Individual National Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Carolina at Florida TNT
Hockey, World Championship
6:20 a.m.: Norway vs. Canada NHL
10:20 a.m.: Hungary vs. Austria NHL
Soccer, EPL
Noon: Leicester City at Newcastle USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
