Tuesday briefs

May 22, 2023 Updated Mon., May 22, 2023 at 8:14 p.m.

1 killed, 1 arrested in Kootenai Co. crash

A man was killed after his truck tumbled down a ravine on a country road Sunday afternoon in the Coeur d’Alene National Forest, according to a release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told first responders the truck went down the ravine about 400 feet after a head-on collision with another truck at about 3:20 p.m., the release said.

Donald Phelan, 83, of Coeur d’Alene, was traveling eastbound along Fernan Lake Road, about a mile east of the Fernan Rod and Gun Club, in his 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 when he collided with a 2016 Ford F150, driven by 32-year-old Mark Bruzas of Spokane Valley.

Phelan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bruzas showed signs of being under the influence after a field sobriety test and was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

Fernan Lake Road closed for much of Monday as authorities collected evidence. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with additional information about the collision to contact the traffic unit at (208) 446-2271 or by email at kcsotraffic@kcgov.us.

The collision marks the fourth fatal crash the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit has investigated in the past two months, the sheriff’s office said.

Driver arrested after crash kills woman

A woman died in a head-on collision Sunday night about 1 mile north of Deer Park on U.S. Highway 395, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

The collision occurred about 6:15 p.m. when two vehicles traveling in opposite directions crashed head-on.

WSP said 27-year-old Chewelah resident Kellee R. Vanhook was traveling northbound when her sedan crossed the center line and collided with Robert J. Plumage, 21, of Spokane. Vanhook was wearing her seat belt, and was pronounced dead at the scene, WSP said.

Troopers arrested Plumage on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police name man who died in shooting

LAPWAI — A 22-year-old Lapwai man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting near Lapwai early Friday last week.

Nez Perce Tribal Police Chief Leotis McCormack confirmed Wednesday that Eli A. “Suge” Albert-Spencer was found dead Friday morning near a residence in the area of Thunder Valley Drive north of Lapwai. Tribal police responded to a complaint of shots fired at 4:43 a.m., and when they arrived they found Albert-Spencer’s body in the street.

McCormack said Wednesday police have not yet apprehended a suspect.

From staff reports