Social Calendar

Global Neighborhood Block Party Fundraiser – Celebrate Global Neighborhood with food, live music, drinks and games at the annual fundraiser. Guests will learn more about Global Neighborhood’s job readiness program and GN’s work in Spokane. Purchase tickets at Global-Neighborhood.org. June 8, 5:30-8 p.m. Brick West Brewery, 1318 W. First Ave., Suite 1. (509) 279-2982.

Harmony Woods Retreat Center – Fundraising event benefiting Harmony Woods Retreat Center. Featuring local vendors, art, yoga and outdoor activities for kids, meditation, sound bath, tai chi, Dances of Universal Peace, panel of spiritual speakers, an intro to Christian mystics, song circle, food and a special group batik painting with renowned local artist Nicholas Sironka. To register and purchase tickets, visit harmonywoods.org/event/a-taste-of-harmony-woods. June 10, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Harmony Woods Retreat Center, 11507 S. Keeney Road. $25.

Sativa Transue Memorial 5K – Second annual 5K walk/run/roll in honor of Sativa Transue who was an alumnus of the EWU program. Transue died in 2021 after being beaten while on vacation with her boyfriend. The Exercise Science Club began the tradition of a memorial 5K in order to raise funds and awareness for domestic violence. This year money is being raised to support the missions of the YWCA and Spokanimal, organizations that benefit the victims of domestic violence and their pets. June 11, 9 a.m. 1136 Washington St., Cheney. $25.