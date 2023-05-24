On the air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:35 a.m.: St. Louis at Cincinnati or Toronto at Tampa Bay MLB
4:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta or N.Y. Mets at Chi. Cubs MLB
6:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
Baseball, college, conference tournaments
10 a.m.: Pac-12: Oregon State vs. Arizona State Pac-12
2 p.m.: Big 12: Kansas vs. TCU ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Washington vs. USC Pac-12
5:30 p.m.: Big 12: Oklahoma vs. TBD ESPNU
7 p.m.: Pac-12: Stanford vs. Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston TNT
Basketball, WNBA
7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Los Angeles CBS Sports
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: KLM Open Golf
10 a.m.: Champions Tour: Senior PGA Championship Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Vegas at Dallas ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
