Sports

On the air

May 24, 2023 Updated Wed., May 24, 2023 at 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:35 a.m.: St. Louis at Cincinnati or Toronto at Tampa Bay MLB

4:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta or N.Y. Mets at Chi. Cubs MLB

6:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

Baseball, college, conference tournaments

10 a.m.: Pac-12: Oregon State vs. Arizona State Pac-12

2 p.m.: Big 12: Kansas vs. TCU ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Washington vs. USC Pac-12

5:30 p.m.: Big 12: Oklahoma vs. TBD ESPNU

7 p.m.: Pac-12: Stanford vs. Oregon Pac-12

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston TNT

Basketball, WNBA

7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Los Angeles CBS Sports

Golf

4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: KLM Open Golf

10 a.m.: Champions Tour: Senior PGA Championship Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Vegas at Dallas ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

