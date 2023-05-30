Search on for man overboard from Carnival cruise ship off Florida coast

May 30, 2023 Updated Tue., May 30, 2023 at 10:56 a.m.

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching Tuesday morning for a man who went overboard off the coast of Florida from a Carnival Cruise Line ship.

The 35-year-old man went overboard from the Carnival Magic 186 miles east of Jacksonville, the Coast Guard Seventh District stated on its Twitter account.

The Carnival Magic currently sails out of Norfolk, Virginia and was on the end of a five-night Bahamas itinerary that departed May 25.

The Coast Guard said it was utilizing both air and water assets to conduct the search.

The cruise line was in the news earlier this week after its Carnival Freedom was caught in rough storms off the coast of Charleston, S.C. on Saturday that led to some flooding on lower deck hallways.

The Orlando Sentinel reached out to Carnival Cruise Line for a statement.