Social Calendar

Global Neighborhood Block Party Fundraiser – Celebrate Global Neighborhood with food, live music, drinks and games at the annual fundraiser. Guests will learn more about Global Neighborhood’s job readiness program and GN’s work in Spokane. Purchase tickets at Global-Neighborhood.org. Thursday, 5:30-8 p.m. Brick West Brewery, 1318 W. First Ave., Suite 1. (509) 279-2982.

Harmony Woods Retreat Center – Fundraising event benefiting the center featuring local vendors, art, yoga and outdoor activities for kids, meditation, sound bath, Tai Chi, Dances of Universal Peace, panel of spiritual speakers, an intro to Christian Mystics, song circle, food and a special group batik painting with renowned local artist Nicholas Sironka. To register and purchase tickets, visit harmonywoods.org/event/a-taste-of-harmony-woods. Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Harmony Woods Retreat Center, 11507 S. Keeney Road. $25.

Teatime at the Schoolhouse – Fancy teatime with savory delights, sweet treats, raffle baskets and door prizes. All proceeds benefit the Twin Lakes Community Schoolhouse Preservation. Two sittings will be available. June 10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. Hats and gloves are encouraged. Purchase tickets at twinlakesschool.org/. Twin Lakes Community Schoolhouse, 10017 W. Twin Lakes Road, Rathdrum. Adults/$15; children under 12/$10.

Sativa Transue Memorial 5K – Second annual 5K walk/run/roll in honor of Sativa Transue, who graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2017 with a degree in Exercise Science. Sativa died in 2021 after being beaten at age 25. The Exercise Science Club started the memorial 5K in order to raise funds and awareness for domestic violence. This year, funds will support the missions of the YWCA and SpokAnimal, organizations that benefit the victims of domestic violence and their pets. June 11, 9 a.m. 1136 Washington St, Cheney. $25.

The Friends of Liberty Lake Municipal Library Two-Day Book Sale! – The Friends of the Liberty Lake Municipal Library will be hosting a two-day book sale. All proceeds help to support workshops and programs at the library. June 16, Noon-6 p.m. and June 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Liberty Lake Library, 23123 E. Mission Ave., Liberty Lake. Free. (509) 232-2510.

Coeur d’Alene Ride to Defeat ALS – Gather with friends, family and fellow cyclists to honor loved ones with the disease, remember those who have passed and raise awareness/critical fundraising support for the fight against ALS. All funds raised directly support patient care, programs and cutting-edge research. Routes are 64 miles, 40 miles, 20 miles and 10 miles. Register online at tinyurl.com/bdfe2nyb or contact Britni Minkler at (509) 724-0963; britni.minkler@als.org. June 17, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Starting line is at Tedder Industries, 4411 W. Riverbend Ave, Post Falls. $65 day of event registration; $25 teen cyclists (12-18); $10 children (12 and younger).

20th Annual Parade of Paws – This pledge walk brings our community and fur friends together to raise vital funds used to care for companion animals in need. Event will feature a 2-4 mile walk, best dressed contests, awards for top fundraisers, music, vendor fair, coffee stand, Ben & Jerry’s and more. Registration gets you an event t-shirt and swag from our sponsors. Register at bit.ly/426iWky. June 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Spokane Humane Society, 6607 N. Havana St. $25. (509) 467-5235.