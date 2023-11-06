On the air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: San Antonio at New York … ESPN
7 p.m.: Golden State at Denver … ESPN
7 p.m.: Portland at Sacramento … Root
Football, college
4 p.m.: Akron at Miami … ESPNU
4 p.m.: Bowling Green at Kent State … CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Toledo … ESPN2
Golf, Asian Tour
8:30 p.m.: Hong Kong Open … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Florida at Washington … TNT
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vegas … TNT
Hockey, Women’s international
6:30 p.m.: Canada vs. United States … NHL
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: Champions League: Inter Milan at Salzburg … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: MLS playoffs: Philadelphia at New England … FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
