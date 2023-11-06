The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
47°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

2023 Election Center: See the latest headlines from the 2023 general election here

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: San Antonio at New York … ESPN

7 p.m.: Golden State at Denver … ESPN

7 p.m.: Portland at Sacramento … Root

Football, college

4 p.m.: Akron at Miami … ESPNU

4 p.m.: Bowling Green at Kent State … CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Toledo … ESPN2

Golf, Asian Tour

8:30 p.m.: Hong Kong Open … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Florida at Washington … TNT

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vegas … TNT

Hockey, Women’s international

6:30 p.m.: Canada vs. United States … NHL

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: Champions League: Inter Milan at Salzburg … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: MLS playoffs: Philadelphia at New England … FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change