Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Christmas Arts and Crafts Show – Annual arts and crafts show features over 250 Northwest artisans displaying and selling their wares. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $8.

Classes/Workshops

Pastel Workshop – Work on two drawings, one each day. It is advised that students take a basic drawing class before taking a pastel class. Monday-Tuesday, 5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $78. (509) 325-1500.

UV-printed Light Switch – Make a digital design and transfer it to a switch cover using the amazing technology of UV printing. Walk though the creative process from start to finish. Each participant will be able to leave with one custom printed switch plate. Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $30. (208) 929-4029.

Make a Hardcover Book – Students will learn how to make a book by hand. Learn skills like grain direction along with other technical bookbinding terms. Students will learn a sewing technique and how to build a hardcase cover for their text block. All materials included. Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Spokane Print & Publishing Center, 1921 N. Ash St. $80.

Illuminated Christmas Tree Sculpture – Build an illuminated tree using the coil and pinch method to make a holiday decoration that will last a lifetime. Register at spokaneartschool.net. Saturday, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $65. (509) 325-1500.

Start with a Circle: Stylizing Any Animal – Explore different ways of stylizing animals using several methods including rounding out, elongating, and simplifying from reference. Required materials: pen or marker of choice, HB pencil, eraser and sketchbook. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $53. (509) 325-1500.

Decorate a Christmas Cone – Fill a Christmas decorative cone with greens, ribbon, candles and more. Get $30 off by bringing a cone. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $80. (509) 467-5258.

AV Club: Lighting and Light Balancing – Demonstration of different lighting combinations and their unique benefits for video and still photography. Hands-on activities include using color gels and digital multiplex controls for creating ideal ambience. Saturday, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Holiday Gift Basket Class – Create a holiday gift basket. Price includes basket, ribbon and instruction. Bring items or buy them in-store. Arrange, wrap in cellophane and gift away. Nov. 19, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Home/Garden

Build a Terrarium – With our plant expert, learn how to build a terrarium, what each layer does and how to take care of the creation. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $50. (509) 467-5258.

Food and Farm Symposium – Farmers, biological and regenerative ag companies and scientists, investors, consumers, and industry influencers gather to share experiences and best practices for regenerative farming. Keynote speakers, vendors, food and more. Get tickets at spokanecd.org/pages/farm-food-symposium. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. CenterPlace, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. $250. (509) 688-0300.

All About Citrus – Citrus are excellent houseplants to have and are easy to grow. Sunday, 3-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Pets

Low Cost Vaccine and Microchip Clinic – If a pet is in need of basic preventative services – including vaccinations, deworming, flea and tick preventative and microchipping – this is an opportunity to get up to date. The clinic is first-come first-serve, and will provide for everyone in the door by 7 p.m., or until supplies run out. No appointment needed. Visit sites.google.com/view/newsnalliance for information and pricing. Monday, 3-7 p.m. Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St. (509) 487-1603.