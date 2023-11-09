Derek Kilmer, who represents Tacoma in Congress, announces he won’t seek another term

Rep. Derek Kilmer announced Thursday he would not run for re-election in 2024 after representing Tacoma and the Olympic Peninsula in Congress for a dozen years.

The Democrat, who lives in Gig Harbor, spent much of his time in the House in a leading role on the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, colloquially known as the “Fix Congress Committee,” producing more than 200 recommendations to improve how the famously dysfunctional body functions.

“I intend to keep the pedal to the metal until my final minute on the job,” Kilmer, 49, said in a statement. “I’m a pretty young guy with more chapters in me. My plan is to ensure those chapters enable me to continue to make a positive difference. And I’d sure like to make a bit more time for those I love.”