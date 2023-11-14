Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Zurich Insurance Company v. J&L Framing and Drywall LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Call, Tyler A. and Amy L.

Simmons, Christina M. and Justin L.

Victorino, Catherine F. and Carlos D. Jr.

Bratkov, Viktor S. and Nadia P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Brandon Dozier, 25; $1,528.27 in restitution, 203 days in jail with credit given for 203 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, attempt to elude a police vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree identity theft.

David J. Miller, 35; 76 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Clyde R. Dowell, 34; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Trenton A. Keith, 21; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Silvio P. Dillard, 39; 63 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while under the influence.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Joshua D. Eubanks, 44; $2544.85 in restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft and second-degree theft.

Joseph C. Orvalla, 46; 46 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery.

James V. Wright, 44; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Travius S. Collins, 23; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree theft.

McKennon B. Andrews, 24; 85 days in jail with credit given for 85 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Emily A. Moyer, 37; two days in jail with credit given for two served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Brandon C. Hughes, 39; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Yevgeniy V. Altukhov, 40; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Elijah D. Coriglaino, 21; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Sonia M. Barnes, Spokane; debts of $30,561.

James H. Miller, Jr., Spokane Valley; debts of $34,492.

Stacee L. Sexsmith, Spokane Valley; debts of $45,249.

Brad N. and Christina A. Ogle, Colbert; debts not listed.

Tristin D. Salazar, Moses Lake; debts of $132,065.

Ruben G. and Heather R. Wright, Mead; debts of $689,716.

Tanner Wirth, Spokane; debts of $60,919.

Barbara Landeros, Moses Lake; debts of $164,776.

Abigail Grimaldo, Moses Lake; debts of $310,443.

Thomas J. and Camille Y. Barnese, Spokane; debts of $436,866.

TJ Johnstone, Moses Lake; debts of $87,737.

Janine H. Eoff, Ford; debts of $50,416.

Valeriya Grebenchuk, Spokane; debts of $67,836.

Joanne K. Richardson, Ford; debts of $35,000.

Joanne C. Bozarth, Spokane; debts of $116,068.

CPR Safety Services, LLC, Spokane; debts of $87,392.

Norman F. and Debra C. Patton, Spokane; debts of $177,892.

Cynthia M. and Megan M. Monroe, Marshall; debts of $212,426.

Casey M. McBride, Spokane; debts of $18,661.

Phillip S. and Deena M. Thompson, Newport; debts of $295,390.

James W. and Joanne G. Kellabrew, Spokane; debts of $33,921.

Wage-earner petitions

Kimberly Randall, Moses Lake: debts of $200,476.

Tammy T. Nguyen, Spokane; debts not listed.

Olivia L. Parsons, Spokane; debts of $251,758.