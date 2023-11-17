Idaho men win comfortably over D-III Pacific Lutheran

From staff reports The Spokesman-Review

Idaho’s men’s basketball team picked up its second win of the season Friday, defeating Pacific Lutheran 96-52 in Moscow, Idaho.

Junior transfer forward Julius Mims’ 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists led the Vandals (2-2) to their second win this week. The game was an exhibition for the Division III Lutes.

The Vandals broke to a 13-0 lead, starting with a layup by Mims, who previously played at North Idaho College.

The Vandals dominated inside, where they scored 32 of their 41 first-half points. On an inbounds play following a timeout midway through the first half, Mims dunked after catching a lob pass from junior guard Quinn Denker.

Denker, who contributed 16 points, was one of four Vandals scoring in double digits.

The Lutes cut the deficit to 15 points following a 3-pointer from Sam Noland with 19 minutes left.

Mims got his fourth dunk of the game on the following possession, starting an 11-0 Idaho run for a 52-26 lead.

Vandals head coach Alex Pribble used with a 13-man rotation and 11 of those players scored. Jason Montes led the Lutes with 13 points.

The Vandals shot 56% from the field, making 36 of 64 attempts.

Idaho travels to face Seattle University (2-1) on Wednesday.

Women’s basketball

Idaho 56, Cal State Fullerton 48: Junior guard Ashlyn Wallace scored 13 points and Sarah Schmitt added 12 as the Vandals (2-1) defeated the Titans (1-2) to open the Bank of Hawaii Classic in Honolulu.

Idaho built a 22-14 halftime lead and led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter.

The Vandals will play host Hawaii (1-2) on Sunday in their final game at the tournament.