Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Perry M. Rothermel, of Airway Heights and Fanny Heer, of Hoyerswerda, Germany.

Michael C. Jordan and Carrie A. Siegel, both of Spokane.

Robert S. Kellogg and Angela M. Day, both of Cheney.

Maika Joseph, of Spokane Valley, and Rosanna M. Jilon, of Spokane.

Kenneth B. Salas and Jiaxiu Yang, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

CEP III Regal Ridge 23 LLC v. Komdrik Stephen, restitution of premises.

CEP III Regal Ridge 23 LLC v. Julie Crane, restitution of premises.

CEP III Regal Ridge 23 LLC v. Larry Patterson, restitution of premises.

Windsor Crossings LLC v. Joshua Burnette, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Angela Bartlett, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Sonia Wood, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Olivia Johnson, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Cooper Ellison, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Justin Quinn, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Rick Clark, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Patrene Bengehya, money claimed owed.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Brian Morgan, restitution of premises.

Ronald Schiele v. Randy Batton, seeking quiet title.

American Express National Bank v. Nancye LaHue, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Almamy Sylla, money claimed owed.

Liberty Lake Offices LLC v. John Bardelli PS, restitution of premises.

Azfunghb LLC v. Angela Roullier, restitution of premises.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Joseph Comstock, restitution of premises.

Paul Bechtel v. PJ. Anderson and The Davey Tree Expert Company LLC, complaint.

Jacob Niederquell v. The Fitness Center, Spokane Fitness Center, et al., complaint for damages.

Glover Mansion Events LLC v. Lemonhaze Inc. and Brian Yager, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Anderson, Vicky L. and Matthew J.

Burrell, Dayne R. and Hannah D.

Winston, Patricia K. and Robert W.

Larabee, Katherine L. and Jeffrey S.

Bane, Sarah L. and Paul D.

Strasburg, Jennifer M. and Brian S.

Miller, Russell T. and Catherin P.

Lamb, Dayna M. and Ryan H.

Legal separations granted

Morgan, Linda M. and Morgan Garay, Jose G.

Maisch, Justin and Katelyn

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Raynee D. Moore, 28; 116 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Thomas R. McBride, 58; $3,195.58 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Nathan J. Hernist, 28; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Michael R. Givens, 31; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Michael T. Carter, 30; $9,178.74 in restitution, 36.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 36.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of first-degree malicious mischief, theft of a firearm and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Lukas M. Regan, 32; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and three counts of violation of order.

Alisha J. Hilborn, 38; 151 days in jail with credit given for 151 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree domestic assault.

John M. Schrock, 47; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.