The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
27°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, Formula 1

5 a.m.: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (practice) ESPNU

Basketball, college men

8 a.m.: ESPN Invite: Texas A&M vs. FAU ESPN2

9 a.m.: Bryant at Xavier FS1

10 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Arkansas vs. North Carolina ESPN2

11 a.m.: Manhattan at Connecticut FS1

Noon: NIT Tip-Off: Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Memphis vs. Villanova ESPN

2:30 p.m.: NIT Tip-Off: Baylor vs. Florida ESPN

2:30 p.m.: ESPN Invite (TBD) ESPN2

3 p.m.: Idaho at UC San Diego ESPN+

3 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis (TBD) ESPNU

4 p.m.: Emerald Coast: Alabama vs. Ohio State CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Vegas Showdown (TBD) ESPN2

5 p.m.: ESPN Invite (TBD) ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Emerald Coast: Oregon vs. Santa Clara CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Vegas Showdown (TBD) ESPN2

Basketball, college women

11:15 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Alabama ESPN+

Basketball, NBA In-Season Tournament

4:30 p.m.: Miami at New York ESPN

7 p.m.: San Antonio at Golden State ESPN

Football, college

9 a.m.: Texas Christian at Oklahoma Fox 28

9 a.m.: Iowa at Nebraska CBS

9 a.m.: Miami at Boston College ABC

9 a.m.: Memphis at Temple ESPN

9 a.m.: Toldeo at Central Michigan ESPNU

9 a.m.: Ohio at Akron CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: UTSA at Tulane ABC

12:30 p.m.: Utah State at New Mexico CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Missouri at Arkansas CBS

1 p.m.: Air Force at Boise State FS1

4:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Texas ABC

4:30 p.m.: Penn State at Michigan State NBC

5:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon Fox 28

Football, NFL

Noon: Miami at N.Y. Jets Amazon Prime

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia NHL

3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Buffalo TNT

5:30 p.m.: Colorado at Minnesota TNT

7 p.m.: Vancouver at Seattle Root

Volleyball, college

7 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12Wa

7 p.m.: California at Stanford Pac-12

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: Utah Tech at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college women

11:15 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Liberty 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Football, NFL

11:30 a.m.: Miami at N.Y. Jets 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, Formula 1

6 a.m.: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

Basketball, college women

11:15 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Alabama ESPN+

1 p.m.: Utah Valley at Idaho ESPN+

Football, college

9 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan Fox 28

9 a.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ABC

9 a.m.: Texas A&M at Louisiana State ESPN

9 a.m.: Houston at Central Florida FS1

9 a.m.: Navy at Southern Methodist ESPN2

9 a.m.: Troy at Southern Mississippi ESPNU

9 a.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Ball State CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Wake Forest at Syracuse CW

Noon: Colorado at Utah Pac-12

12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn CBS

12:30 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Brigham Young at Oklahoma State ABC

12:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota FS1

12:30 p.m.: Liberty at UTEP CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at App. State ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: James Madison at Costal Carolina ESPN2

1 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Fox 28

4 p.m.: Florida State at Florida ESPN

4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Stanford Pac-12

4 p.m.: West Virginia at Baylor FS1

4:30 p.m.: Georgia at Georgia Tech ABC

4:30 p.m.: Kansas at Cincinnati ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Charlotte at South Florida ESPNU

5 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State Fox 28

6 p.m.: Wyoming at Nevada CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: California at UCLA ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at San Diego State FS1

Soccer, MLS playoffs

2:30 p.m.: Columbus at Orlando AppleTV

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cincinnati AppleTV

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women

11:15 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Alabama 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Football, college

8:30 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan 700-AM / 105.3-FM

11 a.m.: Washington State at Washington 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Noon: DIII playoffs: Whitworth at Wartburg 1230-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, Formula 1

5 a.m.: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: ESPN Invite (TBD) ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Invite (TBD) ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at San Francisco CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

10:45 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Louisville ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Portland at Milwaukee Root

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Game here Fox 28

10 a.m.: Game here CBS

1:05 p.m.: Game here Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Buffalo at Philadelphia CBS

5:20 p.m.: Baltimore at L.A. Chargers NBC

Soccer, men’s club

9:30 a.m.: Real Madrid at Cadiz ABC

4 p.m.: MLS playoffs: Kansas City at Houston FS1

6:30 p.m.: MLS playoffs: L.A. FC at Seattle AppleTV

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women

10:45 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Louisville 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Baltimore at L.A. Chargers 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change