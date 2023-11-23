On the air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, Formula 1
5 a.m.: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (practice) ESPNU
Basketball, college men
8 a.m.: ESPN Invite: Texas A&M vs. FAU ESPN2
9 a.m.: Bryant at Xavier FS1
10 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Arkansas vs. North Carolina ESPN2
11 a.m.: Manhattan at Connecticut FS1
Noon: NIT Tip-Off: Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Memphis vs. Villanova ESPN
2:30 p.m.: NIT Tip-Off: Baylor vs. Florida ESPN
2:30 p.m.: ESPN Invite (TBD) ESPN2
3 p.m.: Idaho at UC San Diego ESPN+
3 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis (TBD) ESPNU
4 p.m.: Emerald Coast: Alabama vs. Ohio State CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Vegas Showdown (TBD) ESPN2
5 p.m.: ESPN Invite (TBD) ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Emerald Coast: Oregon vs. Santa Clara CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Vegas Showdown (TBD) ESPN2
Basketball, college women
11:15 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Alabama ESPN+
Basketball, NBA In-Season Tournament
4:30 p.m.: Miami at New York ESPN
7 p.m.: San Antonio at Golden State ESPN
Football, college
9 a.m.: Texas Christian at Oklahoma Fox 28
9 a.m.: Iowa at Nebraska CBS
9 a.m.: Miami at Boston College ABC
9 a.m.: Memphis at Temple ESPN
9 a.m.: Toldeo at Central Michigan ESPNU
9 a.m.: Ohio at Akron CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: UTSA at Tulane ABC
12:30 p.m.: Utah State at New Mexico CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Missouri at Arkansas CBS
1 p.m.: Air Force at Boise State FS1
4:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Texas ABC
4:30 p.m.: Penn State at Michigan State NBC
5:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon Fox 28
Football, NFL
Noon: Miami at N.Y. Jets Amazon Prime
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia NHL
3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Buffalo TNT
5:30 p.m.: Colorado at Minnesota TNT
7 p.m.: Vancouver at Seattle Root
Volleyball, college
7 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12Wa
7 p.m.: California at Stanford Pac-12
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
1 p.m.: Utah Tech at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college women
11:15 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Liberty 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Football, NFL
11:30 a.m.: Miami at N.Y. Jets 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, Formula 1
6 a.m.: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
Basketball, college women
11:15 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Alabama ESPN+
1 p.m.: Utah Valley at Idaho ESPN+
Football, college
9 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan Fox 28
9 a.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ABC
9 a.m.: Texas A&M at Louisiana State ESPN
9 a.m.: Houston at Central Florida FS1
9 a.m.: Navy at Southern Methodist ESPN2
9 a.m.: Troy at Southern Mississippi ESPNU
9 a.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Ball State CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Wake Forest at Syracuse CW
Noon: Colorado at Utah Pac-12
12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn CBS
12:30 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Brigham Young at Oklahoma State ABC
12:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota FS1
12:30 p.m.: Liberty at UTEP CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at App. State ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: James Madison at Costal Carolina ESPN2
1 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Fox 28
4 p.m.: Florida State at Florida ESPN
4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Stanford Pac-12
4 p.m.: West Virginia at Baylor FS1
4:30 p.m.: Georgia at Georgia Tech ABC
4:30 p.m.: Kansas at Cincinnati ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Charlotte at South Florida ESPNU
5 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State Fox 28
6 p.m.: Wyoming at Nevada CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: California at UCLA ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at San Diego State FS1
Soccer, MLS playoffs
2:30 p.m.: Columbus at Orlando AppleTV
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cincinnati AppleTV
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women
11:15 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Alabama 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Football, college
8:30 a.m.: Ohio State at Michigan 700-AM / 105.3-FM
11 a.m.: Washington State at Washington 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Noon: DIII playoffs: Whitworth at Wartburg 1230-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, Formula 1
5 a.m.: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN
Basketball, college men
1 p.m.: ESPN Invite (TBD) ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: ESPN Invite (TBD) ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at San Francisco CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
10:45 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Louisville ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Portland at Milwaukee Root
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Game here Fox 28
10 a.m.: Game here CBS
1:05 p.m.: Game here Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Buffalo at Philadelphia CBS
5:20 p.m.: Baltimore at L.A. Chargers NBC
Soccer, men’s club
9:30 a.m.: Real Madrid at Cadiz ABC
4 p.m.: MLS playoffs: Kansas City at Houston FS1
6:30 p.m.: MLS playoffs: L.A. FC at Seattle AppleTV
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women
10:45 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Louisville 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Baltimore at L.A. Chargers 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change