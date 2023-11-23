Spokane County

Marriage licenses

John A. Gardner and Katrina N. Strickland, both of Spokane.

Dylan W. Sandusky and Isabella L. Bricker, both of Spokane.

John C. Hunt, of Kettle Falls, and Virginia A. Maynard, of Chattaroy.

Matthew O. Jessup and Jillian C. Gilbert, both of Spokane.

Thang H. Nguyen and Hien T. Bui, both of Spokane.

Javier A. C. Pacheco and Trinity J. Gould, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Roger Ault v. Sharon Randle, restitution of premises.

West Prairie Village MHP LLC v. Roger Taylor, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Zeta C. Sharp, restitution of premises.

Legacy Investment Group I LLC v. Guy T. Hill, restitution of premises.

Sunset Hwy REI LLC v. Tyisha L. Boyce, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Cody P. Kiehn, restitution of premises.

Riley Renner v. Tracy Jackman, restitution of premises.

Danielle Fry v. Shadra Ferguson, restitution of premises.

Kimberly R. Cornelius v. Christina Voetberg, restitution of premises.

Jose A. Cordova v. Dynasty Roofing and Tristan Walker, complaint for money due and to enforce claim against contractor’s bond.

Elevated Financial Inc. v. Kerry Croston, complaint for breach of contract and foreclosure.

Ivan Hernandez v. Esurance Insurance Company, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Anderson, Vicky L. and Matthew J.

Rodriguez, Samuel and Taylor, Rachelle

Camargo, Fernando and Marinho, Rafaela B. D.

Hettinger, Sol and Kenneth

Keenan, Sabrina K. and Foster, Zachary R.

Milliken, Valarie and Carlos G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Ryan O. McNinch, 29; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Heather Rose, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of possession of a controlled substance.

Francisco D. Gutierrez, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Ronald L. Scribner, 53; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Gilbert A. Hicks, 44; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Malachi I. Cook, 19; $6,620 in restitution, 96 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter.

Cory C. Hayes, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Patrick Arkell, 41; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Konstantin Pilipchuk, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Luis Nodarse, 40; $4,949 in restitution, 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to five counts of second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Samuel S. Allman, 35; five days in jail, third-degree theft.

Annalee C. Cook, 29; 31 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Levi W. Corker, 32; eight days in jail, possession of a dangerous weapon.

Dustin J. Deal, 41; 10 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief, protection order violation and reckless driving.

Brandon M. Dozier, 25; 210 days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault and two counts of protection order violation.

Austin M. English, 31; 10 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Charlston D. Harper, 42; 169 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Byron D. Iukes, 31; 18 days in jail, false statement.

Trenton J. Nason-Rose, 20; 85 days in jail, reckless driving.

Paul V. Rogers, 53; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Alejandro Ruiz, 30; 18 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Samuel I. Wilson, 28; 98 days in jail, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Dekevias R. Mewborn, 31; 21 days in jail, protection order violation.