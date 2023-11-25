The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, Formula 1

5 a.m.: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN

Basketball, college men

7:30 a.m.: ESPN Invite: Penn State vs. VCU … ESPNU

10 a.m.: ESPN Invite: Florida Atlantic vs. Virginia Tech … ESPN

11 a.m.: Iona at Colorado … Pac-12

1 p.m.: ESPN Invite: Butler vs. Boise State ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Invite: Texas A&M vs. Iowa State ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at San Francisco CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

10:45 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Louisville ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Portland at Milwaukee Root

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati CBS

1:05 p.m.: Cleveland at Denver Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Buffalo at Philadelphia CBS

5:20 p.m.: Baltimore at L.A. Chargers NBC

Soccer, men’s club

9:30 a.m.: Real Madrid at Cadiz ABC

4 p.m.: MLS playoffs: Kansas City at Houston FS1

6:30 p.m.: MLS playoffs: L.A. FC at Seattle AppleTV

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women

10:45 a.m.: Betty Chancellor Classic: Gonzaga vs. Louisville 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Baltimore at L.A. Chargers 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change