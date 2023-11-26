The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Oakland at Xavier FS1

4 p.m.: New Hampshire at Connecticut CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Washington State Pac-12

8 p.m.: Utah at Saint Mary’s ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Portland at Indiana Root

4 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia NBA

7:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Clippers NBA

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota ABC / ESPN

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6:30 p.m.: EWU at WSU 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota 92.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change