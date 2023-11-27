Briefs for Tuesday

Guests seeking a holiday theme can book the “Santa Suite” package starting Monday through Dec. 30 at DoubleTree by Hilton Spokane City Center, 322 N. Spokane Falls Court.

A portion of the proceeds from the suite will be donated to Big Table Spokane, which supports the local hospitality and restaurant community, according to a news release.

The Santa-inspired suite is situated in the hotel’s multi-room Presidential Suite, which is about 1,400 square feet. The decorations will transport guests to the North Pole, and the room includes two decorated Christmas trees.

“We’re delighted to spread some holiday cheer during the most festive time of the year with our Santa Suite,” Dean Feldmeier, general manager of the hotel, said in the release.

Rates for the Santa Suite package start from about $399 per night.

Guests can reserve the suite only by calling the hotel directly via phone during office hours during the week at (509) 744-2327 or sending an email to spcc_res@hilton.com

EU antitrust unit eyes iRobot deal

Amazon.com Inc.’s $1.4 billion deal for Roomba maker iRobot Corp. risks being derailed unless the firms fix a list of competition concerns highlighted by the European Union’s antitrust arm.

The European Commission in Brussels issued a so-called statement of objections on Monday, warning that Amazon’s proposed deal could hurt the market for the manufacturing and supply of robot vacuum cleaners and allow the ecommerce giant to strengthen its position in the market for online marketplaces and in other data-related services.

Shares of Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot fell as much as 25% on the news, the biggest intraday drop in nearly three years.

Shares had jumped last week after a Reuters report suggested the deal would be cleared unconditionally.

The EU’s warning listed concerns including that Amazon could demote other robot vacuum cleaners on its platform and could use labels for its own products such as “Amazon’s choice” or “Works With Alexa.”

From staff and wire reportsThe commission also said Amazon may find it “economically profitable” to shut out rivals.