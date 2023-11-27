Ferris High School students craft wooden toys and trucks for the Christmas Bureau

Ferris High School wood shop students Elliott Attrill, left, Iza Maselko and Owen Fassbender hold some of the dozens of wooden cars built in the wood shop class Tuesday at Ferris and painted by art classes down the hall. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

It’s the holiday season, and that means shop students at Ferris High School are making wooden toys for children. They’re crafting rocking horses, cars, little reindeer, tops and keepsake boxes.

The goal is to make 100 of each toy and for all of them to be distributed to children at the Christmas Bureau.

Rick Mead, shop teacher at Ferris, said the story of how this started is simple.

“Last year I got a call from someone from the Christmas Bureau, and they were wondering if we could make some wooden toys, so we did,” he said.

Now it could become a tradition. Nearing the winter months, students asked Mead if they were again making and donating toys.

“It’s in their mind already, the giving is in their heart already,” Mead said of his students.

Students are given almost complete creative freedom, and they take advantage of it. One student made a Batmobile for a car. Another made a Lamborghini.

“There’s some pretty cool ones,” Mead said. “A lot of them try to make them look like their own car, like a Subaru Legacy.”

It isn’t only Ferris’ shop class that’s a part of the giving. Many of the toys are sent to the art department to be painted.

Iza Maselko, one of Mead’s shop students, thought it was “really cool” when she found out the class would be donating toys to the bureau.

“We’re donating toys to little kids, and that’s pretty awesome,” she said.

Her classmate, Elliott Attril, agreed.

“We’re going to keep doing it next year, and hopefully throughout the years it just keeps getting bigger and we can donate more toys,” he said.

Pinki Culbertson, who manages the donations of wooden toys at the bureau, said anyone who wishes to donate should drop off their wooden cars and knickknacks at the fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Dec. 4 through the close of the Christmas Bureau, which is Dec. 14.

Culberston also has a few instructions for making the toys.

“Any size is OK, but the smaller the better,” she said. “(Children) really like those little 4-by-2-inch trucks … with wheels, if possible.”

The toys don’t need to be painted, but if they are, Culbertson said, make sure that the paint is nontoxic.

