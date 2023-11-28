Social Calendar

Calendar Sale Fundraiser – Palouse calendar with local photographers images. Calendars are $12 at library locations and $15 with shipping at whitcolib.org/barn-calendar. Proceeds benefit the Whitman County Library. Through Dec. 25, Whitman County Library, 102 S Main St., Colfax, Wash. (509) 397-4366.

Happy Hour with Teen and Kid Closet – Happy hour to benefit Teen and Kid Closet. See how PRSA positively impacts the lives of local kids. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Tuesday, 4-6 p.m. Teen and Kid Closet, 307 East Sprague Avenue. Free.

AIA Winter Party – Connect with professionals and students across the architecture and engineering industries. Live music, wine tasting, and fundraiser raffle to benefit student scholarships to support the Inland Northwest Architectural Foundation. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. $15. (509) 465-3591.

“A Sherlock Carol” Benefit Show – “A Sherlock Carol,” a festive gathering filled with laughter, music, and holiday cheer to celebrate the season in style. Proceeds benefit Lutheran Community Services Northwest. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $35. (509) 325-2507.

Winter Elegance Gala 8th Annual Project ID – Project ID is showcasing an amazing meal by Delec-Table catering, beautiful program, paddle raise, live and silent auctions and fun games. Proceeds will go to member scholarships for day and evening programs. Everyone is welcome and no one is turned away for inability to pay. Friday, 5-9 p.m. Historic Flight Foundation, 5829 E. Rutter Ave. $100. (509) 535-6000.

Jingle n’ Mingle – Jingle n’ Mingle is a family-friendly event at the historic Looff Carrousel featuring warm drinks, food, unlimited carrousel rides and a silent auction. The first drink is on us, and children under 12 attend free. Proceeds benefit a Spokane County United Way partner agency that supports children. Dec. 21, 5:30-8 p.m. Looff Carrousel, 507 N Howard St. $20.