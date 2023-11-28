Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Hannah F. Brownfield and Rachel E. Knight, both of Spokane.

Alijah A. Cortez and Abigail N. Treffry, both of Cheney.

Justin M. Godbehere, of Coeur d’Alene and Samantha D. Kiel, of Elk.

Ashden B. Grimm, of Stanwood and Ciara K. Dewey, of Spokane.

Jonathan F. Brook and Kendra E. Willow, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph A. Zimmerman and Catherine C. Flood, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey D. Flores, of Mead and Kathryn G. Floberg Jackson, of Spokane.

Jeffrey D. Felsburg and Mary A. Del Moral Esteban, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Bluepoint II Apartments v. Teneshia Hinton, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Maria Jackson, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Tevin Sharkey, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LCL v. Elaisha Jibaiur, restitution of premises.

Cedar Spring Estates Phase II LLC v. Lione Kibol, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Adare Mahan, restitution of premises.

Riverside and Browne Investment LLC v. Rodrigo R. De Vivar, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Liah Jackson, restitution of premises.

Cascade Enterprises Limited Partnership v. Willard Logan, restitution of premises.

Dale M. Richardson v. Freya Carey, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Derek Matthews, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Andrew Wallender, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Tyler Urann, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Deborah A. Sampson, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Mary Miller, money claimed owed.

Anne Bachman v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Nichole Blasser, money claimed owed.

Corde Cronkhite v. Leoma E. Park, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Amber Wickware, property damages.

Prairie Hill Apartments LLC v. Kristopher Frohberg, property damages.

City of Spokane Valley v. Audrey Green and Barbara Linderman, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

Stephen Kilgore v. Justin Strange and Trugreen Limited Partnership, complaint for damages.

Tabitha Popejoy v. Kimberly Staker, complaint for damages.

Brandon Plesek v. Aidan Renzi, complaint for damages.

Patrick Soto v. Gibraltar Steel Buildings LLC, Derek McMichael, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Shandy, Christine M. and Christopher L.

Wood, Brandon R. and Chantel L.

Honaker, Regina and Kristopher

Newman, Jason P. and Nicole L.

Schuerer, Monica and Christopher A.

Sartell, Eric A. and Stephanie M.

Suppe, Mariah A. and Zachary M.

Sams, Shelby T. and Kimberly A.

Thompson, Christopher M. and Aimee D.

Cruz, Ivan and Devine, Lorraine

Messmer, Steven P. and Swiader, Andrea D.

Holt, Tariq S. and DeJesus, Jayleen

Wacenske, Mindy L. and Scott D.

Miller, Jennifer E. and Scott, Charles W.

Legal separations granted

Corn, David and Gloria

Ricardez, Erin; and Henderson Ricardez, Alvarez

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Joel N. Ballard, 37; 87 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and driving while intoxicated.

Adam W. Schwartz, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Jerriel J. Stewart, 40; 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Alonzo E. Montoya, 32; $9,096.74 in restitution, 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Aaron K. Allen, 32; $180 in restitution, 60 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Damion L. Scott, 42; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Branden J. Kruckman, 36; 30 months in a prison-based alternative program, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Curtis C. Anderson, 35; $2,500 in restitution, 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Thomas E. Brighton, 35; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree arson and harassment.

Collin S. Vaughn, 39; one month in jail with credit given for 36 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jonathan D. Hettinger, 27; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Jared J. Milam, 39; 49 days in jail with credit given for 49 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Timothy A. Barrett, also known as Timothy A. Evenson, 36; $4,000 in restitution, four months in jail with credit given for 78 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Maurice R. Simon, 52; 24 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Cristina M. Burgess, Liberty Lake; debts of $62,226.

Bobbie J. McKinney, Cheney; debts of $355,286.

Kelly L. Erra, Spokane; debts of $60,237.

Timothy M. Steidl, Newport; debts of $94,992.

Nathan L. and Shanna M. Johnson, Airway Heights; debts of $145,537.

Judy A. King, Spokane; debts of $309,330.

Vanesa Acosta, Moses Lake; debts of $446,631.

Justin A. and LeAnn M. Montgomery, Elk; debts of $218,026.

Leslie J. and Josephine T. Sanderson, Spokane; debts of $54,094.

Allison E. Edwards, Liberty Lake; debts of $120,552.

Michael and Kimberly K. Matthews, Spokane; debts of $18,389.

Kristina M. George, Spokane; debts of $259,702.

Chancy T. and Constanza V. Rickey, Newport; debts of $677,690.

Audicella K. Vargas, Moses Lake; debts of $48,017.

Gary D. Jones, Spokane; debts of $243,737.

Sara L. West, Spokane; debts of $69,277.

Dale R. Huguenin, Colville; debts of $119,044.

Wage-earner petitions

Laurence C. and Shelley A. Anderson, Spokane; debts of $162,292.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Eurekas J. Carney, 58; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Haley R. Chapman, 26; 18 days in jail, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Rolando Cortes, 33; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, third-degree theft and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Cassandra A. Cree, 35; 18 days in jail, harassment.

Joshua Q. Dallman, 28; one day in jail, cyber harassment.

Tami L. Deforest, 22; $200 fine, two days in jail, reckless driving.

Quinton J. Eaton, 26; $990 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Steven W. Marshall, 33; 10 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Evan M. Pruitt, 39; one day in jail, no contact order violation.