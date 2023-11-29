Google makes deal with Canada

Alphabet Inc.’s Google struck a deal with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government over the contentious law that would force it to pay for news, according to several media reports.

The deal – which came after months of negotiations and strong opposition from both Google and Meta Platforms Inc. – could avert the news block expected next month in Canada on the world’s most popular search engine.

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge reached an agreement with Google about supporting the news industry, the Globe and Mail reported Wednesday, citing two people it didn’t identify.

More details on the deal are expected later Wednesday, the Toronto Star said in its reporting.

Trudeau’s Online News Act, also known as Bill C-18, is aimed at trying to force both Meta and Google to pay local publishers for featuring news content on their platforms, an attempt to boost an industry that has suffered from massive losses of advertising revenue.

But both big technology firms are pushing back hard.

Meta has already blocked all links to news content in Canada on Facebook and Instagram since August to avoid making payments.

Google threatened to remove news from search results before the law comes into effect on Dec. 19.

Disney opens park in China

Walt Disney Co. is set to open the world’s first Zootopia land at Shanghai Disneyland Resort as the entertainment giant expands its global theme park footprint and taps into surging demand in China for domestic travel.

The new attraction, based on the popular animated comedy-adventure of the same name, will open on Dec. 20 and feature iconic landmarks from the film and themed restaurants.

One of the top draw cards is the “Hot Pursuit” ride, which sees visitors join Officer Judy Hopps and her partner, Nick Wilde, on a police chase to track down kidnapped pop star Gazelle.

It’s the second major themed land launched in quick succession by Disney, following the world’s first Frozen attraction that opened in Hong Kong in November.

They’re part of a push to make more of the firm’s theme park and resorts business, with plans to nearly double spending on the segment to $60 billion over 10 years amid major changes in the film and TV industry as well as challenges for its streaming business.

It’s also a sign of the enduring strength of domestic travel demand in China.

From wire reportsFacing a raft of economic headwinds, many Chinese are steering clear of expensive overseas trips in favor of vacations at home.

Experiential activities have been the big winner and activities like surfing, going to theme parks and touring rural areas have surged in popularity this year, according to travel provider Ctrip.

Shanghai Disneyland Resort has been a major beneficiary, particularly during key holiday periods.

During the peak summer travel season, some visitors arrived at 5 a.m. to queue to get in and some of the most popular attractions had wait times of more than three hours.