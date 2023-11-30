Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Thomas M. Collett and Jennifer L. Shawver, both of Deer Park.

Curtis R. Cumbo and Randi M. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Tyler J. Haas and Kaitlin R. Smasne, both of Fairfield.

Nathan A. Chavez, of Spokane, and Lily R. Acevedo, of Spokane Valley.

Isaac C. Oliver and Jehmaisa J. Griffin, both of Spokane.

Kevin C. Sprague, of Spokane; and Abigail C. Smith, of Boise.

Calvin R. Fox and Catherine T. Vu, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Keybank National Association v. MBXM Enterprises LLC, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. John Delay, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Judi K. Castillo, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Matthew D. Clark, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Korie Dixson, money claimed owed.

Spokane Carpet Cleaning Inc. v. Jacob A. Kerst, foreclosure.

Canaan Walker v. Michael Rhode and Victory Tolen, complaint for damages.

Danielle and Jaymes Judd v. Morgan J. Thornley, complaint for damages.

Vergil Backes v. Palenque Mexican Restaurant, complaint.

Alexis Rocha v. Asurion LLC, complaint for damages.

Progressive Direct Insurance v. Platinum Excavation LLC, complaint for property damages.

Scott Kurtz v. Wendy Wilkins, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Vierling, Steven D. and Jamie R. R.

Difort, Yevgenia and Ivan T.

McLaughlin, Natacia and Derick J.

Nelson, Candace and John

Wallace, Michael A. and Rita G.

Nielsen, Bria and Peter

DeJesus, Maria D. C. and Peter H.

Solomon, Mallory and Justin

Greenleaf, Jennifer L.; and Lloyd, Brent G.

Bearden, Eric and Michelle

Snyder, Donald L. and Rachelle A.

Fraijo, Laura M.; and Zumbaum, Vanessa L.

Croft, Katie C. and Kyle D.

Lyon, Brady D. and Michelle D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Jason W. Evans, 38; two days in jail with credit given for two days served after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Clarence J. J. Corn, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Cord S. Newman, 36; $5,000 in restitution, 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.