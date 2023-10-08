The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
73°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

3:07 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta TBS

6:07 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers TBS

Basketball, NBA preseason

5 p.m.: San Antonio at Oklahoma City NBA

Football, CFL

10 a.m.: Montreal at Ottawa CBS Sports

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Green bay at Las Vegas ABC / ESPN

Golf, college

2 p.m.: Jackson T. Stephens Cup Golf

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Green Bay at Las Vegas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change