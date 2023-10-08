On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
3:07 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta TBS
6:07 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers TBS
Basketball, NBA preseason
5 p.m.: San Antonio at Oklahoma City NBA
Football, CFL
10 a.m.: Montreal at Ottawa CBS Sports
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Green bay at Las Vegas ABC / ESPN
Golf, college
2 p.m.: Jackson T. Stephens Cup Golf
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Green Bay at Las Vegas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change