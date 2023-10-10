Zelenskyy says Gaza war furthers Russian aims

By Matthew Mpoke Bigg New York Times

KYIV, Ukraine – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has accused Russia of wanting to precipitate conflict in the Middle East to undermine international support for Ukraine, in comments that reflect concern that the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas could distract attention from Kyiv’s fight.

In remarks released on social media on Monday night, Zelenskyy also appeared to seek to rally support for his country at a time when Ukraine is facing stiff Russian resistance on the battlefield amid signs of wavering support among a few of its allies.

Some Republican members of Congress have argued against continued support for the government in Kyiv, while Slovakia recently elected a political party that expressed support for Russia during its campaign. At the same time, Poland’s objections to the movement of Ukraine’s agricultural exports through its territory have cooled the relationship between the two allies.

“Russia is interested in triggering a war in the Middle East, so that a new source of pain and suffering could undermine world unity, increase discord and contradictions, and thus help Russia destroy freedom in Europe,” Zelenskyy said.