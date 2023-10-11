Could WSU backup QB John Mateer aid the Cougs’ ailing running game?

PULLMAN – By now, No. 19 Washington State’s ailing run game is well-documented. The Cougars can’t get their running backs going, and behind an offensive line that is struggling in the run-blocking department, their offense teeters on the edge of one-dimensional.

What’s the answer? Head coach Jake Dickert has stressed physicality. Running back Nakia Watson has mentioned communication. Their team can’t seem to identify anything to unlock that part of the offense.

Could the answer be installing more plays for backup quarterback John Mateer?

In Washington State’s loss to UCLA over the weekend, the possibility seemed to exist. The Bruins recognized the Cougars had all but abandoned the run game, so they rushed three and dropped eight into coverage, blanketing WSU’s wide receivers and getting pressure – but that left open the middle of the field.

Which is where the redshirt freshman Mateer has thrived in his limited opportunities this fall. When he’s entered games, he has usually taken quarterback keepers up the middle, using his speed to rip off chunk plays on the ground, which has forced defenses to cover that part of the field. That’s what makes his game different from starting quarterback Cameron Ward: Mateer has a certain gear of speed that Ward might not.

“Mateer is different,” cornerbacks coach Ray Brown said. “Mateer is athletic. He can run.”

As they prepare for Saturday’s homecoming matchup with Arizona, the Cougs are looking for new ways to spark their rushing attack, which has churned out 104.6 yards per game – 10th in the Pac-12. Neither tailbacks Watson nor Jaylen Jenkins have notched more than 45 rushing yards in a game this season, and after five games, that becomes a decent sample size.

Washington State’s other problem comes on the run-blocking front. In that department, Pro Football Focus has assigned the Cougars a grade of 53.6, second-to-last in the Pac-12. So the Cougars rushing the ball haven’t always mattered as much as the ones blocking for them.

Still, the Cougs have other options to explore, and the other weapon in their arsenal is Mateer, who isn’t just a backup quarterback. WSU has utilized his athleticism in real ways. In its win over Oregon State on Sept. 23, Mateer carried three times for 15 yards. He even caught a pass from Ward. It’s clear coaches – offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle in particular – see him as more than a backup.

“John’s always gonna have a certain menu of plays,” Dickert said. “A game like last game, we’re struggling a little bit. We didn’t get quite to his menu of stuff. And he’ll always have a bunch of different things. So we’ll kinda see what John’s packages (are) each week. It’s always gonna involve some runs, some throws, and some two-QB stuff. So we’ll see kinda how it evolves.”

Against UCLA, Mateer’s only action came late in the third quarter. The Cougs faced a third-and-9 in their own territory. Ward split out like a wide receiver. Mateer took a shotgun snap and laced a screen pass to receiver Josh Kelly, who secured seven yards. The visitors punted.

Most every other time, though, Ward dropped back and saw eight defenders in coverage. His offensive line languished against UCLA’s overwhelming pass rush, leaving him little time to throw, forcing him to scramble and throw it away.

That forces Dickert and his assistants to reckon with his question: Did UCLA draw up a blueprint that other WSU opponents might use? Or could the Bruins only utilize their gameplan because they have personnel other teams don’t?

“I think a lot of people will try to replicate what UCLA did. Obviously they had a lot of success,” Dickert said. “I don’t know if they all have those guys, right? So there’s a blend of that, of what each team needs to do to be successful. I will tell you what about this Arizona defense – they’re playing hard and hungry. They’re playing physical at the line of scrimmage, and they’re playing attacking.”

If the Wildcats try to duplicate the Bruins’ approach, they might be setting themselves up for rushes from Mateer, who is actually PFF’s highest-graded Washington State rusher this season. His numbers are a bit skewed because he’s had fewer attempts, but check out a few of Mateer’s rushing stats.

• 2.91 yards after contact per attempt, tops on the team among players with 10-plus snaps

• 5 missed tackles on rushes, only one behind Watson

• 3 rushes of 10-plus yards, best on the team besides Ward

Is that enough to warrant more rushing tries for Mateer? According to Dickert, that might depend on what kinds of defenses WSU faces moving forward.

“It’s hard. We kinda condense some things – we only have a certain amount of plays for John,” Dickert said. “So it isn’t like, hey, we know they’re gonna be in 3-down. John comes in, I guarantee you they’re not gonna be in 3-down. So there’s a lot of different things that go into that.”

Translation: WSU opponents know the Cougs don’t want to throw it with Mateer. They want to run it. So far this season, those results have been twofold: One, Mateer has made the most of his chances, juking defenders and bursting upfield for nice gains. Two, his mere presence has forced defenses to honor the middle of the field, which opens things up for the rest of the Cougs’ offense.

This season, that has been the missing piece to Washington State’s offense: the threat of the run. The Cougs haven’t achieved that quite yet. The answer might be wearing No. 10.