WSU WR Josh Kelly expected to play Saturday, Victor and others uncertain with injuries

PULLMAN – Washington State might have to wait another week to get wide receiver Lincoln Victor back from injury.

That’s the word from head coach Jake Dickert, who said while Victor is “out here running around” at practice and is “getting better by the day,” the Cougars might host Arizona on Saturday without Victor’s services.

“I don’t necessarily know if it’ll be this week,” Dickert said.

Victor has been out since the first quarter of WSU’s win over Oregon State on Sept. 23. As Victor held an extra-point attempt, he appeared to get stepped on by an OSU player trying to block the kick.

In other injury news, WSU wide receiver Josh Kelly is expected to play on Saturday, Dickert said. During the Cougars’ loss to UCLA last weekend, Kelly came in and out of the game after suffering an injury early in the third quarter. He rode a stationary bike on the sideline to stay warm.

Kelly sat out of Wednesday’s practice, Dickert said, but WSU is expecting Kelly to take the field this weekend.

More in doubt are tight end Cooper Mathers and edge Quinn Roff, both of whom are likely to miss Saturday’s game, Dickert said. Mathers suffered a hamstring strain during the Cougars’ bye week. Roff is dealing with an injury he sustained during WSU’s win over Wisconsin on Sept. 9.

“We’ll see on those two guys,” Dickert said. “Haven’t been really out here just yet. So we’ll see kind of how it goes the rest of the days.”