The Dirt: Plans to build multi-family housing submitted to Spokane Valley

Permits have been approved and issued by the City of Spokane Valley to build a 12-unit apartment complex just south of interstate 90 near Costco Wholesale Corporation.

The $850,000 project was originally approved by the city in 2022. Due to rising interest rates, Eric Buchanan said he and his business partner held off on pursuing the project at the time. They will now self-finance the project.

Buchanan owns A to Z Home Worx, which is the contractor for the project.

He said the building will be eventually be accompanied by another building of similar size on the same parcel. He hopes to finish the first building in December before beginning the second phase.

Buchanan is unsure if some units will be for low-income tenets.

“I had a meeting with the city and discussed creating affordable space,” he said. “I would be glad to offer a place low-income folks to call their own, but we’ll see.”

If construction goes according to plan, he hopes tenants can sign leases by April of next year.

Buchanan’s construction company recently remodeled The Wave Sushi Island Bar in downtown Spokane. The firm is also working on a project dubbed The Icon, which will be a bar near the Arena, he said.

Buchanan hopes to acquire building permits for the bar next month. He estimates building construction could be completed by the spring.

Developers eye project in Spokane Valley

Plans to construct a pair of three-story apartment buildings have been submitted to the City of Spokane Valley.

Each building is designed to be 14,018-square-feet and contain 12 units.

The project is aimed for a 2.39-acre parcel at 13215 East Third Lane near the old Shopko building just south of Sprague Avenue.

According to the permit application, developers plan to divide the property into separate parcels making new addresses for the buildings at 13217 and 13218 East Third Lane.

The total estimated cost of the project is $1.5 million.

Bernardo Wills is the architectural firm for the project. The company previously designed Spokane International Airport’s Concourse C and the Davenport Hotel Tower.

The owner of the property is Folsom Holdings LLC. The builder for the project is Mh5 Construction LLC.

More storage space coming to Spokane Valley

A $6.2 million project has been given the go-ahead by the City of Spokane Valley.

Storage Solutions Spokane will be constructing two buildings, each 89,807-square-feet with 504 units.

At 19311 East Appleway Avenue, the site is immediately adjacent to Garage Town USA, a luxury storage facility that allows customers to own large storage units.

The properties are just south of Interstate 90 near Ridgeline High School.

Site Plan Mix designed the project. The architectural firm specializes in storage unit projects and has designed buildings across Washington including in Dupont, Lacey and Federal Way.

The builder will be Sea Con, an Issaquah-based construction company that specializes in airplane hangars and self storage facilities.