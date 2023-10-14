‘A celebration of science’: Thousands gather in Dallas to view rare solar eclipse

By Noor Adatia Dallas Morning News

DALLAS – Paper eclipse glasses in hand and fall jackets zipped up, thousands of people gathered at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science near downtown Dallas on Saturday morning to witness a rare celestial event grace the sky.

The museum sold more than 4,000 tickets ahead of its viewing party, which has been in the works for the past three years, museum CEO Linda Silver said. Tickets included access to all floors of the museum and various learning activities in art, science and engineering for children.

Silver said the museum distributed tens of thousands of glasses across North Texas ahead of the eclipse – including at Klyde Warren Park on Saturday – to give people the opportunity to watch safely.

“Experiencing an eclipse in live time is a very rare opportunity; it’s such a rare occurrence,” Silver said. “For me, it’s all about hooking people on not just science, but curiosity, and those things make you think about the world beyond your day-to-day life.”

The Perot held a similar viewing party in 2017 for a total solar eclipse, which brought about 5,000 people to downtown Dallas on a Monday afternoon.

Silver, who called Saturday’s event “a celebration of science,” said she hopes the party piques young people’s interest in science and astronomy, and that they are able to carry that enthusiasm into their lives.

“We can all benefit from understanding science better, even if these kids aren’t going to grow up to be scientists,” she said. “I want them to be scientifically literate human beings.”

Saturday’s partial annular solar eclipse peaked about 11:55 a.m. Starting around 11:20 a.m., museum officials and volunteers called on people to join them outside to view the moon partially cover the sun and count down together till the maximum eclipse.

“(The eclipse) is one of the few things that happen in space that we can actually see,” said attendee Kelvin Amuluku, 22. “It’s an opportunity to remind people about space.”

The Perot partnered with astronomers from the Carnegie Institution for Science, a California-based research and learning center, to answer people’s questions about the eclipse.

Eclipses have had a major impact on history because they are often a dramatic event that turn people’s attention onto something in the sky, explained John Mulchaey, an astronomer with Carnegie Science.

“It is kind of a human experience,” Mulchaey said. “We all get to experience the universe together in a moment that we often would not.”

Mulchaey added that while this event was rare and special, it mostly serves as a “warm-up” for a total solar eclipse on April 8, for which Dallas will be a prime viewing spot.

“This is a good preview to get people excited about next year and starting to think about April, because that is a truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said.

Saturday’s event brought together people who had been anticipating the celestial event for months. Many said social media and TikTok videos informed them about the eclipse.

Regina Bissey, a Dallas resident, said she came out to the Perot with her husband because of their fascination with all things astronomy. Bissey, a former English professor, says she uses her telescope at home to gaze at the stars in her spare time.

“We are a little piece of the whole world and the solar system,” she said of the eclipse. “There’s other great things out there.”