Man in stable condition after shooting outside East Central Spokane bar

A man was shot Friday night outside Sam and Doms Bar &amp; Grill in East Central Spokane. Police said he was in stable condition Saturday.  (Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A man was seriously injured in a shooting Friday night outside an East Central Spokane bar.

Spokane police officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the shooting, said Cpl. Nick Briggs, a spokesman for the department.

A detective at the scene Saturday afternoon said the shooting happened outside Sam and Doms Bar & Grill on the corner of Sprague Avenue and Cook Street.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, Briggs said in a text message. The detective, who wished to remain anonymous, said the man was in stable condition Saturday.

No arrests have been made, and no other information was available.