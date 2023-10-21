On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8:30 a.m.: IMSA: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta CNBC
Noon: F1: United States Grand Prix ABC
Baseball, MLB playoffs
5 p.m.: Texas at Houston FS1
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Buffalo at New England CBS
1:05 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Kansas City CBS
5:20 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia NBC
Golf
4 a.m.: European Tour: Andalucia Masters Golf
11 a.m.: Senior Tour: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
5:30 p.m.: Boston at Anaheim NHL
Soccer, men’s club
8:30 a.m.: EPL: West Ham at Aston Villa USA
9 a.m.: Serie A: Genoa at Atalanta CBS Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
12:30 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
4 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
