On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8:30 a.m.: IMSA: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta CNBC

Noon: F1: United States Grand Prix ABC

Baseball, MLB playoffs

5 p.m.: Texas at Houston FS1

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Buffalo at New England CBS

1:05 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Kansas City CBS

5:20 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia NBC

Golf

4 a.m.: European Tour: Andalucia Masters Golf

11 a.m.: Senior Tour: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

5:30 p.m.: Boston at Anaheim NHL

Soccer, men’s club

8:30 a.m.: EPL: West Ham at Aston Villa USA

9 a.m.: Serie A: Genoa at Atalanta CBS Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

12:30 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

4 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change