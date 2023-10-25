Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brian S. Vildam, of Portland, and Serena C. R. Geiger, of Spokane.

David Q. Young and Kaitlin H. Hurd, both of Spokane.

Adrian L. D. J. Castro Lujan, of Medical Lake, and Yuliana Orozco, of Coeur d’Alene.

Joel R. Vanalstine and Syierra S. M. Tingle, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Kaylee Dunlap, restitution of premises.

Steel Icon (RIV) LLC v. Charmaine Thomas, restitution of premises.

3410 E. 3rd LLC v. Renee Crose, restitution of premises.

Brian Aitken v. Justin M. Katruska, restitution of premises.

Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois v. Phuoc H. Nguyen, complaint for damages.

City of Millwood v. Powerline Enterprises LLC, complaint for enforcement of city code, damages and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. Christina Overly, Brooke Helmandollar, et al., complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. Janet Thurston, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

Erin Franklin, the estate of John Franklin, et al. v. Inter-Con Security Systems Inc., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Buss, Jeffery A. and O’Daniel, Rebecca A.

Rose, Steven and Audrey

Neal, Danielle L. and Jeffery A.

Lachance, Devin L. and Mortenson, Adison R.

Ploegman, Heather A. and Peter L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond D. Clary

Steven C. Puckett, 56; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Pamela E. Muller, 45; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Ozzy Tarter, 19; 14 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Matthew V. Rhoads, 30; 63 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and second-degree domestic assault.

Perry Anderson, 51; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Quinn P. Abraham, 51; 24 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Savanna A. Timbey, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

Trenton A. Keith, 21; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Christopher G. Noakes, 53; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Shawn M. Nielsen Patterson, 25; three days in jail, reckless driving and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Elizabeth R. Simonson, 26; five days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Casey R. Turbyfill, 32; 30 days in jail, protection order violation.