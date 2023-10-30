Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Wendal R. H. Kane and Acacia N. England, both of Spokane.

Joshua T. M. Daane and Tara D. Cooper, both of Spokane.

Zachary R. Robinson and Samantha A. Clark, both of Spokane.

Nicholas E. Lima and Nichole L. Lima, both of Spokane.

Bernard Bernard and Rosema Takia, both of Spokane.

Jilon Jilon and Judyann Lomwe, both of Spokane.

Jackson C. Hall and Kristen N. Martinez, both of Spokane.

Dustin D. West and Samantha M. Farrell, both of Mead.

David A. Doerr and Tawni J. Harris, both of Medical Lake.

Dennis J. Brough and Amber J. Carlson, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Ryan W. Bailey and Shana M. Bailey, both of Spokane Valley.

Lia A. Scott and Candelaria Mariscal, both of Spokane.

David Karapetr and Darya Tsema, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Kaitlyn Holmes v. Inland Imaging Associates PS, medical malpractice.

Bruck Enterprises LLC v. Dan Bauch, restitution of premises.

Bruck Enterprises LLC v. John Cosner, restitution of premises.

Bruck Enterprises LLC v. Elizabeth Espinoza, restitution of premises.

Bruck Enterprises LLC v. Robert Martin, restitution of premises.

Bruck Enterprises LLC v. Kuria Pounds, restitution of premises.

Sherwin-Williams Company v. House of Kolors Painting LLC, money claimed owed.

Dalton and Nicole Ostrander v. R & R Enterprises LLC, Brandy Romantic and Jordan Currie, complaint for damages.

Jessica Chang v. Lithia Spokane, Lithia Motors, et a., complaint for retaliation, discrimination and disparate treatment.

Frances Reedy v. Kees Colby, complaint for damages.

GVD Commercial Properties Inc. v. Spokane Overstock LLC and Wallaroo’s Furniture and Mattresses LLC, complaint.

Adriana Dinaro v. Nathan A. Wikle, Handmade Remolding and Repair, et al., complaint.

Sharon Hayes v. David R. Claypool, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wideman, Lisa and Mead, Thane

Vanzyverden, Dana K. and Alisa R.

Prefontaine, Korin C. and Bethany A. L.

Roethle, Jeffrey E. and Goudeau, Tori M.

Nguyen, Bang D. and Canfield, Stephanie M. N.

Morgan, Hannah E. A. and Soto, Benjamin J.

Carbajal, Maria D. and Rogelio

Ettesvold, Andrea A. and Marcel

Savalli, Carla and Smith, Steven

Pasher, Olga and Barry

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Sarah D. Shaver, 34; $1,901.82 in restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and second-degree theft.

Joshua W. Furrow, 32; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree burglary.

Brandon K. Edmondson, 37; 98 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Steven P. Rich, 21; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, first-degree theft and criminal mischief.

Jesse R. Adams Jr., 57; 100 days in jail with credit given for 100 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Adrian S. Harrington, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree theft, second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.