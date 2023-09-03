Longmire

DEBUT: June 3, 2012 — 6 seasons, 63 episodes

Walt Longmire, the sheriff of a rural county in Wyoming, is a recent widower whose daughter worries about his apparent inability to move on with his life. Played by Robert Taylor, Longmire investigates a number of major crimes with the help of his daughter (played by Cassidy Freeman) his deputies (played by Katee Sackho, Bailey Chase and Adam Barley) and his best friend (played by Lou Diamond Phillips), a Cheyenne who helps Longmire navigate Native American customs, issues with the reservation and helps him win cooperation from tribal police officers.

After three seasons on A&E, the series was picked up by Netflix in 2015 for another three seasons. “Longmire” ended in 2017, but the entire series is available for streaming on Netflix.