Literary Calendar

Morning Book Club with Gerard – September’s book choice is “The Trouble with Goats and Sheep” by Joanna Cannon. Those who have not read the book are still welcome to join. Group meets every second Tuesday of the month. Tuesday, 11 a.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Northwest Passages: Stephanie Oakes and “The Meadows” – Stephanie Oakes discusses her young adult fiction book “The Meadows” in a live conversation with novelist Sharma Shields. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $7. (509) 227-7638.

Morning Book Club – September’s book choice is “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. Group meets the second Wednesday of the month. Wednesday, 9-10 a.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 215-2265.

New Fiction Book Club – September’s book choice is “The Book of Goose” by Yiyun Li. Meet and discuss the book with peers. This group meets every second Thursday of the month. Thursday, 6 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Author William Kent Krueger discusses his latest “The River We Remember” centered around a murder in a haunting location. Thursday, 7-8 p.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 215-2265.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Author Andrea Lankford discusses her latest book “Trail of the Lost: The Relentless Search to Bring Home the Missing Hikers of the Pacific Crest Trail.” Friday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Award-winning author Annette Bay Pimentel discusses her children’s book “Before Colors” about exploring nature pigments and dyes from across history. Saturday, 11 a.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.